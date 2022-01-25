Meningitis Imaging Market to Reach $243.72 thousand, Globally, by 2030 at 4.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Meningitis Imaging Market by Product Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Disease Type (Bacterial Meningitis, Viral Meningitis, Fungal Meningitis and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinic, and Diagnostic Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030". According to the report, the global meningitis imaging industry generated $164.7 thousand in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $243.72 thousand by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15369

Prime determinants of growth

Escalating demand for healthcare services from an aging population, rise in prevalence of meningitis disease, utilization of artificial intelligence and augmented reality, and technological advancements in meningitis imaging systems drive the growth of the global meningitis imaging market. However, high cost of installation and maintenance and high cost of installation and maintenance hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global meningitis imaging market.

Computer tomography and magnetic resonance imaging are the most effective tools being used to identify the infection and to monitor the efficacy of the treatment for meningitis with covid-19.

Implementing appropriate preventative safety measures, optimizing chest CT protocols, and developing a consistent reporting system based on pulmonary findings in this condition have improved the clinical value of CT. Thus, rise in number of Covid-19 cases has given way to the usage of computed tomography scan, which in turn, drives the meningitis imaging market growth.

The viral meningitis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the viral meningitis segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global meningitis imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the bacterial meningitis segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in various types of meningitis disease and rise in demand for early detection.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15369

The hospitals & clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global meningitis imaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand to determine efficacy of treatment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than half of the global meningitis imaging market. This is attributed to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in new advancements in computer tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and positron emission tomography imaging system, growing R & D activities for new product launch, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector.

Leading Market Players

Accuray Incorporated

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifim Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Neusoft Medical Systems

Positron Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Surgical Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Near Infrared Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Bioreactors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Veterinary Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Tissue Engineering Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Antibiotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Healthcare Chatbots Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research