Meningococcal Vaccines Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Baxter International Inc. & Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increase in the pediatric population are crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the slowdown in the manufacturing industry will restrict the market growth. The meningococcal vaccines market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The meningococcal vaccines market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The meningococcal vaccines market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Baxter International Inc., Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incepta Vaccine Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Baxter International Inc. - The company offers meningococcal vaccines for children.

The company offers meningococcal vaccines for children. Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd.- The company offers meningococcal vaccines under the brand name Quadri Meningo.

The company offers meningococcal vaccines under the brand name Quadri Meningo. GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers meningococcal vaccines for babies which will protect them from infectious diseases.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the meningococcal vaccines market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Geography, the market is classified as Mono vaccines and Combination vaccines. The meningococcal vaccines market share growth by the mono vaccines segment has been significant.

has been significant. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports -

Human Combination Vaccines Market -The human combination vaccines market has the potential to grow by USD 7.16 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.80%. Download a free sample now!

Vaccines Market -The vaccines market has the potential to grow by USD 22.29 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.69%. Download a free sample now!

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, UK, France, Japan, Mexico, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baxter International Inc., Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incepta Vaccine Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio