Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Register High Revenue Growth at 9.2% CAGR During 2018-2028 - Future Market Insights

Partnerships between the private sector and public institutions have been the chief agenda of global public health initiatives. The last few years have witnessed an increase in several private-public partnerships specifically focusing on vaccine provision in developing countries. Partnerships like the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision for Epidemic Meningitis Control (ICG) help magnify the vaccine outreach to remote areas of the world with the maximum need. The governments of several countries across the globe initiate immunisation programmes periodically and these programmes are backed by global organisations such as UNICEF and WHO and private not for profits like the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg )



A classic example of how private-public partnerships are helping boost vaccination programmes across deep regional pockets is Brazil. In 2010, Ezequiel Dias Foundation, Brazil formed a strategic alliance with Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics for the sustainable supply of Menjugate MenC vaccines for Brazil's National Immunization Program. By 2015, Brazil became self-sufficient in the production of the meningococcal C conjugated vaccine for the country's public vaccination programmes. Such initiatives at the global level are anticipated to support global immunisation goals and at the same time boost growth of the meningococcal vaccines market.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1252

Factors Leading to Worldwide Adoption of Meningococcal Vaccination Programmes

The global meningococcal vaccines market is expected to be driven by enhanced access to vaccines in low and middle-income countries, growing investments by manufacturers and governments to cope with pandemic meningitis outbreaks, and rapidly growing consumption of meningococcal vaccines bolstered by immunisation alliances and mass vaccination campaigns among others. Partnerships and alliances between manufacturers and governmental healthcare organisations are facilitating the speedy introduction of vaccines in some of the economically challenged countries of the Middle East and Africa region. Enhanced access to vaccines in under-penetrated global markets is expected to accelerate revenue growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market.

Preview Meningococcal Vaccines Market Segmentation by Product Type; Age Group; and Distribution Channel: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/meningococcal-vaccines-market

Approval of new vaccines in the U.S and Europe in 2015 and 2017 to treat meningococcal meningitis has revolutionised the global immunisation landscape. This is further boosting the growth trajectory of the global market for meningococcal vaccines.

According to Future Market Insights projections, the global market for meningococcal vaccines is expected to reach US$ 6,008.9 Mn by 2028 end from a valuation of US$ 2,290.7 Mn in 2017 - reflecting a CAGR of 9.2% during the 10 year period from 2018 to 2028.

GlaxoSmithKline to Lead the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market with About 50% Market Share Recorded in 2017

The global meningococcal vaccines market is highly consolidated, with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi together holding about 80% of the global market share in 2017. Pfizer is the third largest company in this market with just under 12% market share in 2017. Companies are expanding their production capacities through the acquisition of established vaccines production units of other global or local companies. Sanofi has a huge pipeline of 17 active meningococcal vaccines programmes and is targeting emerging markets; while GlaxoSmithKline has 5 active pipeline programmes for meningococcal vaccines, all of which are in the phase II clinical stage. Addition of the vaccine Bexsero has enabled GlaxoSmithKline to defend its brand against Sanofi's aggressive portfolio in the paediatric vaccines space.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1252

More from FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices:

Paediatric Vaccine Market Segmentation By Technology - Live Or Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated Or Killed Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine and Subunit Vaccine; By Indication - Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, DTP Vaccine, Influenza, Meningococcal Vaccine, Polio Vaccine, Rotavirus Vaccine, MMR Vaccine and Varicella Virus Vaccine; By End User - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Institutional Health Centres; By Vaccine Type - Monovalent Vaccines and Multivalent Vaccines: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pediatric-vaccines-market

Segmentation By Technology - Live Or Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated Or Killed Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine and Subunit Vaccine; By Indication - Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, DTP Vaccine, Influenza, Meningococcal Vaccine, Polio Vaccine, Rotavirus Vaccine, MMR Vaccine and Varicella Virus Vaccine; By End User - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Institutional Health Centres; By Vaccine Type - Monovalent Vaccines and Multivalent Vaccines: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pediatric-vaccines-market Dengue Vaccine Market Segmentation By Product - CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia); By End User - Hospitals, Government Institutes and Non-Governmental Organizations (Ngos): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dengue-vaccines-market

Segmentation By Product - CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia); By End User - Hospitals, Government Institutes and Non-Governmental Organizations (Ngos): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dengue-vaccines-market Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market Segmentation By Products - Halal Dietary Supplements, Halal Vaccines; By Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales and Super Markets; By Applications - Sports Nutrition, General Wellbeing, Immune & Digestive Health, Bone & Joint Health, Heart Health, Disease Prevention and Weight Loss: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/halal-nutraceuticals-and-vaccines-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com

FMI Blog: http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE Future Market Insights