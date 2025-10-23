Menlo Digital Breaks Ground on 48MW Data Center in Herndon Virginia

The Northern Virginia data center is part of Menlo Digital's national development pipeline exceeding 1.8GW

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Menlo Digital, Menlo Equities' dedicated data center platform, has commenced construction on its MD-DC1 data center in Herndon, Virginia. The two-story, 307,000-square-foot facility will deliver 48 megawatts (MW) of critical IT capacity. Clune Construction is serving as General Contractor on the project.

The Herndon development is part of the company's national development pipeline exceeding 1.8GW across Northern Virginia, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, Dallas, and Chicago - underscoring Menlo's capabilities in executing large-scale data center projects in key growth markets.

"Breaking ground in Herndon represents more than a single project milestone - it's part of a broader expansion strategy across the country," said Jane Vaughan, Chief Development Officer at Menlo Digital. "Our portfolio now spans multiple Tier 1 markets, each designed to meet the power density, sustainability, and operational requirements that define the next generation of cloud and AI workloads."

Situated on 9 acres, MD-DC1 will feature four 12 MW data halls, supported by 67 MW of utility power from Dominion Energy Virginia's Lincoln Park Substation, which was energized in December 2024. Delivery of the powered shell is slated for the Summer of 2026. For more information on this site, please contact Chris Coleman at [email protected].

