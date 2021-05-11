Men&Mice Appoints Thomas Hawkes as SVP of the Americas

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Men&Mice, an expert in network management, today announced the appointment of former Infoblox, senior vice president of sales, Thomas Hawkes, as the Men&Mice SVP of the Americas.

With more than 20 years of experience in senior-level sales positions in the technology industry, Hawkes is a veteran in developing global sales organizations. In his new role at Men&Mice, Hawkes will be tasked with building the sales organization and growing the business in the Americas.

Hawkes chose to join Men&Mice due to its philosophy of working with companies' existing infrastructure as a DNS, DHCP orchestrator instead of the rip and replace process most of its competitors use in this market.

"I'm very excited to have Tom join the Men&Mice team. His years of experience building a successful world-class enterprise sales organization will be put to good use as, together, we've created an ambitious plan to expand our presence and sales efforts in North America," says Magnus Bjornsson, CEO of Men&Mice.

The appointment comes at a time of great innovation for Men&Mice, which recently updated its flagship unified DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (DDI) orchestration platform, Micetro, to version 10.0. This latest version is aimed at establishing sustainable networking best practices in diverse and heterogeneous global enterprise networks.

Hawkes will play an integral role in promoting Micetro 10.0 to the valuable US market, while helping US enterprises gain access to Men&Mice's leading network management solution.

"With this new product comes a new brand identity for Men&Mice, I am excited to play a part in developing Micetro 10.0 as a first choice for organizations looking to optimize their DDI environments," says Hawkes. "With continued growth and key customers in the US market, we are on the way to becoming the regional leader in sustainable networking."

Before beginning his career, Hawkes graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business. Hawkes is currently based in Atlanta, GA. Hawkes has traveled across the world and underpins his work with a commitment to diverse cultures and teams.

About Men&Mice

Men&Mice has been at the forefront of developing sustainable and scalable IP infrastructure solutions for 30 years. The vision of sustainable networking is to use all the existing network infrastructure resources you have, both effectively and securely, and perform risk-free and simple migrations when it's time to replace the resources, making continuous adaptations to change your modus operandi. The company, and its flagship product, Micetro, has been supporting the evolving requirements of enterprise network operators, from the age of on-premise corporate networks to private and multiclouds, automation, and into the era of edge and AI. Drawing inspiration from the geographic location midway between the USA and Europe, Men&Mice provides a unique perspective on network management challenges that medium-to-large global enterprises face through the Men&Mice solution.

For more information, visit https://www.menandmice.com

Media Contact:

Jamie Waddell, William Johnson

Finn Partners, on behalf of Men&Mice

E: [email protected]

T: 020 7017 8421

SOURCE Men&Mice