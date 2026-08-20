Menopause and Hormonal Facial Hair: Nobody Warned Them About the Chin Hair, But NYC Women Are Finding Solutions

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot flashes and sleep disruption tend to dominate the conversation around menopause. What gets discussed far less openly, despite being remarkably common, is the facial hair. As estrogen levels decline during perimenopause and menopause, hormonal changes can make androgen-related effects more noticeable, including the appearance of coarser facial hair on areas such as the chin, upper lip, and jaw.

For women dealing with hormonal facial hair, electrolysis has emerged as a particularly effective long-term option, and Laser by Aleya has seen clients at this stage of life arrive having relied on tweezers and threading for years before deciding they want something more permanent. Women looking to understand their options can schedule a consultation to discuss what a personalized treatment plan could involve.

Why Menopause Changes the Hair Growth Picture

The hormonal shift that defines menopause is primarily a decline in estrogen, but that decline does not happen in isolation. During perimenopause and menopause, shifts in the balance between estrogen and androgens can contribute to changes in hair growth. For some women, this includes the development of coarser, more noticeable facial hair in areas where finer hair may have previously grown.

The chin, upper lip, jawline, and sideburn area are the most commonly affected. The hairs that appear are structurally different from the fine facial hair most women are accustomed to managing, which also means they respond differently to temporary removal methods and, importantly, to laser and electrolysis treatment.

Why Electrolysis Is Particularly Well Suited to This Concern

Electrolysis works by delivering a small electrical current directly to individual hair follicles, targeting the cells responsible for hair growth regardless of hair color or skin tone. For menopausal clients, this distinction matters. Hormonal facial hair does not always arrive with enough pigment for laser to target reliably, particularly in women who are naturally fair or whose hair has lightened with age.

Because electrolysis treats each follicle individually, it is also well suited to the precise, targeted areas where hormonal hair tends to appear on the face. For clients where laser is a viable option based on hair color and skin tone, Laser by Aleya offers both modalities, allowing treatment plans to be matched to each client's specific profile rather than defaulting to a single approach.

Why Temporary Methods Start to Feel Inadequate

Tweezing works, but it is a daily or near-daily commitment that many women find increasingly tedious as the volume and coarseness of hair increases. Threading offers a faster result but requires regular appointments and addresses only the surface without affecting regrowth. Depilatory creams can irritate sensitive facial skin, particularly for women whose skin is already experiencing hormonal changes in texture and sensitivity.

The cumulative frustration of managing coarse facial hair through repeated temporary methods is frequently what brings clients to Laser by Aleya. The appointment is often less about vanity and more about reclaiming time and energy from a routine that has become quietly consuming.

"Most of our clients in this situation have been managing it on their own for a while before they come in," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "They are not embarrassed about it. They are just done with the upkeep and want to know if there is a better option."

A Conversation That Deserves More Space

Hormonal facial hair is a common but often less openly discussed concern among women going through perimenopause and menopause. Clients at Laser by Aleya frequently note that they felt reluctant to bring it up with their doctors, unsure whether it was worth mentioning or uncertain that anything could be done.

Awareness of available treatment options, including electrolysis and laser, has grown considerably as more women seek information through community forums, social media, and peer referrals. For many, the discovery that a permanent solution exists comes as a genuine relief after years of managing the concern with temporary fixes.

"This is something a lot of women are dealing with quietly," Bamdad added. "The options exist, they are effective, and the consultation does not need to be complicated. The hardest part for most clients is simply deciding to make the appointment."

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is an award-winning provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

Media Contact

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

[email protected]

(516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya