Menopause Documentary to air on PBS to celebrate World Menopause Awareness Month, with over 100 community screenings across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" premieres beginning on PBS October 17th (check local listings) and on pbs.org. The groundbreaking film was made to empower and educate women worldwide and is the first menopause documentary accredited for continuing medical education for doctors and nurses.

"The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" official trailer.

The film , by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Jacoba Atlas and executive producers, Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamsen Fadal, Peabody- Award winning filmmaker Denise Pines, and Emmy Award-winning producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen features renowned doctors, workplace advocates and leading women's health advocates addressing questions that've long plagued females. Women from all walks of life reveal the physical and mental anguish they live with every day. The film also sheds light on disparities faced by Black and Brown women as they assess their treatment options.

Doctors and policymakers speak out on changes that need to be made, especially in the workplace, where roughly 44% of women are over the age of 45. Experts include Neuroscientist Dr. Lisa Mosconi, Stephanie Faubion, MD, of the Mayo Clinic and Chief Medical Officer of The Menopause Society and Delta Dental of California and Affiliates' CEO and president Sarah Chavarria.

"There's a substantial public information gap on menopause that's largely driven by long-held societal stigma," said Sarah Chavarria, CEO and president of Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "Open and honest dialogue between healthcare providers and patients is essential to demystifying menopause and improving health outcomes."

Despite its universality, the U.S. healthcare system often inadequately prepares its physicians to support menopausal patients, leading to unaddressed symptoms and the dismissal of legitimate health concerns as age-related issues, resulting in silence even in the workplace.

"This marks a pivotal moment for organizations to fully support women through menopause," said executive producers Denise Pines and Tamsen Fadal. "Overlooking or downplaying these symptoms can negatively impact both employee wellbeing and productivity."

"The M Factor" is produced by Women in the Room Productions and Take Flight Productions. Funding support is provided by Alexandra Cohen, President of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and owner of the New York Mets, Metta Fund, Delta Dental and private donors.

Over 100 screenings globally ensure "The M Factor" sparks crucial conversations and drives change in women's midlife wellness. Updates on www.themfactorfilm.com .

