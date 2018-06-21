Menopause Makeover Founder, Staness Jonekos, Stresses Alternatives to Prescription Drugs for Menopausal Symptoms

"Few life events affect as many people as menopause and a cancer diagnosis," says Staness Jonekos, Author of The Menopause Makeover. "While hormone therapy is a safe and viable option for many post-menopausal women to relieve symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and painful sex to relieve vaginal dryness, it's not the only option. Further, not all estrogen therapies are an option for women with cancer."

Vaginal dryness is a common and painful side effect for many women receiving chemotherapy or who are taking drugs like Tamoxifen, Raloxifene, and Aromatase inhibitors. The symptoms can be painful, ranging from irritation walking, cracking and bleeding of the vaginal tissues, to discomfort with sex.

Fortunately, women do have a safe, affordable, non-hormonal solution available to them without incurring costly medications. Hormone free, Replens Moisturizer is available over-the-counter, lasts for three days, and it works immediately to soothe and rejuvenate dry vaginal tissue.

The outside of the vagina (vulva) can also become irritated, itchy, cracking and painful. Replens Moisture Restore External Comfort Gel revitalizes vulvar cells, heals damage and reduces pain. And, because cancer, surgery, and treatments can cause painful sex and difficulty with arousal, loss of desire and inability to orgasm, a good silicone lubricant like Replens Silky Smooth just before sex will ease penetration and abrasion.

"While it is exciting that the changes and realities of menopause are finally being discussed, women should be aware of their options. Remember to consult with your doctor to find the best option for you. We are all different," adds Jonekos.

Staness Jonekos, Founder of MenopauseMakeover.com and Founder/CEO of EatLikeAWoman.com, is an advocate for women's health, wellness and empowerment. An award-winning television writer, producer and director, Staness co-executive produced the premiere season of VH1's Celebrity Fit Club and post produced Lifetime's Speaking of Women's Health. She is a member of The North American Menopause Society, Academy of Women's Health, and the International Menopause Society. Staness Jonekos is not a spokesperson for Replens and has no affiliation.

