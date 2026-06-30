Menopause strains relationships; New book helps men support partners

Launching June 30, 2026, Don't Be A D*ck gives male partners six concrete behaviours to support someone through perimenopause or menopause.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book written for men offers a behaviour-based approach to supporting a partner through perimenopause and menopause.

Don't Be A D*ck is co-authored by Melbourne-based lawyer and certified perimenopause and menopause coach Tanya Khan, and award-winning playwright and author Darren Brealey.

Tanya Khan

Evolving data links menopause with relationship strain and breakdown. A 2022 UK survey by Newson Health Research and Education and The Family Law Menopause Project found that nearly three-quarters of more than 1,000 women surveyed stated menopause was a contributing factor in the breakdown of their marriage.

"Despite the scale of the issue, there are almost no resources for men," Khan said. "They're expected to support their partner but rarely given practical tools to do it."

"Most men don't pick up a menopause book," Brealey said. "So we wrote one that meets him where he is and shows him what's actually going on."

Structured around the LEGEND framework, the book gives partners six behaviours they can apply. Brealey shaped the writing to reach the man who most needs it, while Khan brings lived experience and professional knowledge.

"This isn't theoretical," Khan said. "I trained in this, I'm living it, and I still watched it strain my own world. Too often the partner is left out entirely, and the relationship takes a hit nobody planned for."

The book also addresses the burden women carry in explaining symptoms while managing relationship drift, and gives practitioners a practical resource to handle male partners.



Don't Be A D*ck launches June 30, 2026, and is available at dbad.com.au.

About Don't Be A D*ck

Don't Be A D*ck is a practical guide for men supporting partners through perimenopause and menopause. Khan is navigating her own perimenopause, is a certified perimenopause and menopause coach, a Recognised Menopause Pro with the Menopause Experts Group (UK), and owner of Body Balancing Nutrition and The Midlife Strategist. Brealey is a multiple award-winning international playwright, producer, and author of Stop It! Do Better.

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SOURCE DBAD