Menopause Telehealth Leader Winona Launches Line of Supplements Specifically Formulated to Help Women Navigate the Menopause Transition

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winona, a physician-led telehealth company focused on menopause and perimenopause care, today announced the launch of its branded line of supplements, expanding its offerings to support women at every stage of their hormone journey. Designed to complement hormone replacement therapy or provide support for women who aren't ready for HRT or don't qualify due to medical reasons, the new supplement line delivers science-backed solutions that meet women wherever they are in their health journey.

Winona's new supplement line includes a Magnesium Blend, Pre + Pro Biotic Blend, Women's Multivitamin, and Calcium with D3 + K2 and B12, formulated to support women through perimenopause and menopause. Winona's new Magnesium Blend is part of the company's physician-developed supplement line for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

Featuring only clean, thoughtfully sourced ingredients free from common allergens, the new Winona Health supplements are formulated to specifically address the most common conditions and health concerns women face in midlife, from digestive concerns, diminished muscle or bone strength, to sleep disruption and nutritional deficiencies. The initial product line-up includes:

Pre + Pro Biotic Blend — Combines the clinically studied probiotic strain L. plantarum OM with PreticX® prebiotic, which feeds beneficial gut bacteria without increasing harmful strains. The blend supports healthy digestion, regularity, and gut-barrier function with little-to-no bloating or discomfort.*

— Combines the clinically studied probiotic strain L. plantarum OM with PreticX® prebiotic, which feeds beneficial gut bacteria without increasing harmful strains. The blend supports healthy digestion, regularity, and gut-barrier function with little-to-no bloating or discomfort.* Magnesium Blend — An advanced multi-form magnesium complex containing nine forms of magnesium, including highly absorbable magnesium glycinate and Sucrosomial® magnesium, with vitamin B6 for enhanced absorption. The formula replenishes one of the body's most commonly depleted minerals to support sleep quality, mood balance, muscle recovery, and nervous-system regulation.*

— An advanced multi-form magnesium complex containing nine forms of magnesium, including highly absorbable magnesium glycinate and Sucrosomial® magnesium, with vitamin B6 for enhanced absorption. The formula replenishes one of the body's most commonly depleted minerals to support sleep quality, mood balance, muscle recovery, and nervous-system regulation.* Women's Multivitamin — This advanced formula delivers essential vitamins and minerals alongside targeted herbal, antioxidant, and immune-support blends to help meet the unique nutritional needs of women. Designed for everyday use, it supports energy, immune health, cognitive focus, and hormonal balance.*

— This advanced formula delivers essential vitamins and minerals alongside targeted herbal, antioxidant, and immune-support blends to help meet the unique nutritional needs of women. Designed for everyday use, it supports energy, immune health, cognitive focus, and hormonal balance.* Calcium with D3 + K2 and B12 — Pairs highly absorbable calcium with vitamin D3 for better calcium absorption and vitamin K2 (MK-7), which helps direct calcium into bones and teeth rather than soft tissue. Vitamin B12 rounds out the formula with natural energy support.*

"Every day we care for women experiencing the physical and emotional changes of perimenopause and menopause, and we see firsthand how difficult it can be to separate evidence-based products from marketing hype," said Winona Medical Director Dr. Cathleen Brown. "These supplements were created to address the health concerns we hear about most often, from bone health and sleep support to digestive wellness and nutritional gaps, giving women trusted supplemental tools alongside personalized medical care."

"As leaders in HRT, we know how transformative the right care can be for women navigating menopause, and launching supplements is a natural evolution of that. Expanding beyond hormone therapy offers our patients a more complete, holistic toolkit for their health," said Winona Co-Founder and VP of Marketing, Ashlie Beiter. "Every product has been created for women 35+ and built to the same standard of quality our patients have come to expect. This is a major milestone for Winona and, more importantly, for the women we serve."

Find Winona's selection of supplements at https://shop.bywinona.com/.

About Winona

Winona is a physician-led telehealth company focused on menopause and perimenopause care. Its board-certified physicians help women understand symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disruption, mood changes, brain fog, vaginal dryness, intimacy issues, weight changes, hair thinning, and joint discomfort. When appropriate, Winona offers personalized treatment plans that may include hormone replacement therapy, bioidentical HRT, estrogen, progesterone, vaginal estrogen, and non-hormonal options. Winona also provides education and community support for women navigating hormone changes, menopause symptoms, perimenopause, and postmenopause. For more information, visit https://bywinona.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Toch

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Winona Press Team

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SOURCE Winona