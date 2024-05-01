Men's Basics Brand Svaki Dan Elevates the Every Day with Sustainable Comfort

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Svaki Dan, a next-generation men's essentials apparel company, is revolutionizing the men's basics category with their superior comfort and sustainable materials. Svaki Dan is designed for the modern man who values both style and sustainable ethos aiming to make men feel good, look good, and do good every day.

Inspired by the desire to provide the best solution for men when it comes to their basics, Svaki Dan focuses on four key elements: confident daily wear, superior comfort, outstanding durability, and genuine sustainability. Svaki Dan is not just about comfort - their products are made to last, showcasing outstanding durability that can withstand the test of time. With a commitment to achieving superior comfort through sustainable materials, Svaki Dan carefully selects environmentally friendly materials. This includes using Supima® cotton, grown on family-owned farms in the US, for their American-made t-shirts, as well as Tencel™ lyocell, which is a fiber derived from certified renewable wood sources, for their underwear. Svaki Dan takes similar care in selecting manufacturing partners and encourages customers to recycle their old clothes via their ' swap model .'

The brand ethos of Svaki Dan is "Elevate your every day." Believing their products should serve as the foundation of a man's individual style, exuding subtle confidence and refined aesthetics. The design of Svaki Dan is influenced by style icons of the 20th century, such as Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, and James Dean. However, the brand brings this classic design into the modern age with a Northeastern flair.

Svaki Dan's creators aim to connect with ambitious young professionals aged 25-40 who value comfort, durability, and an understated aesthetic in their daily wear. Living in urban areas, such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago, they embrace daily hard work to progress toward their goals, while also being open-minded explorers. In their clothing, they pair a refined simplicity with a calm and subtle confidence.

"The meaning behind the brand is a metaphor for perseverance and focus to become the best version of yourself. Svaki Dan is Croatian and means "Every Day." It is a nod to the vision of achieving your goals by elevating your every day. Men's basics – T-shirts and boxer briefs – are the items we wear daily, and we let that vision guide us in our design to achieve superior comfort through sustainable materials," says Ben Moll, Founder of Svaki Dan.

In the next year, Svaki Dan envisions being recognized as a men's basic apparel brand amongst those in the know, particularly in New York and Brooklyn. The company aims to deepen their relationships with production, supply chain partners, brand/PR, customers, and co-workers, while also becoming top-of-mind for local creators, musicians, actors, and editors.

