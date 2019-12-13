Men's bling takes spotlight at SEASONS | Spring 2020

"Men of all ages are embracing and appreciating the value and art of accessorising," commented Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "Fashion and social media have a lot to do with it, of course. Consumers can easily track the best runway looks and stay updated on their favourite celebrities' must-have accessories on their phones. Instagram and other social media platforms have made fashion accessible to all."

It is also worth noting that a number of high-profile jewellers recently jumped on the men's jewellery bandwagon, including Tiffany & Co. In August 2019, the company launched its first comprehensive men's jewellery and accessories collection - Tiffany Men's. According to Euromonitor International, global sales of men's fine jewellery reached US$5.3 billion in 2017 or up 22 percent over 2012's US$4.3 billion.

Ocean Lei of Sunfun Trading Co Ltd echoed Lau's comments, noting that men have become more open to wearing accessories mainly due to the rising popularity of style icons. Social media and fashion have also become more integrated, making fashion conversations a part of everyday life.

"It's what I call the 'star effect'," Lei shared.

Gone are the days when men's accessories meant only watches, belts, cuff links and wedding bands. Nowadays, bracelets, rings and chain necklaces are winning over more fans, especially among millennials, with the more adventurous ones finishing off their outfits with stud or solitary earrings and bling pendants.

"One of Sunfun's most popular items is the stainless steel bracelet, which is available in a wide range of styles. Collections incorporating leather and semi-precious stones and beads are among the company's top-sellers," Lei said.

Style-wise, Sunfun, which will be launching several men's jewellery collections at SEASONS | Spring, is partial to discreet and subtle designs. "Collections with minimalist details are classic and timeless," she said. "They have an enduring appeal."

Another exhibitor raring to present its men's fashion jewellery collections at SEASONS | Spring is Shenzhen Karma Metal Jewelry Manufacturer. Playing up the classic black matte and stainless steel combination, they will showcase black bead bracelets with stainless steel accents, and black cross and stylised tag pendants on stainless steel chains.

The rebranded fair is also forging stronger partnerships with exhibitors, some of whom have been tapped as show ambassadors or influencers through Exhibitor KOL Programme.

In addition to an impressive product selection, SEASONS | Spring will also offer high-quality programming and learning opportunities. Trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops and brand intelligence expert Centdegrés will be delivering presentations on fashion industry insights and brand-building and visual merchandising, respectively, at the show.

For more details about SEASONS | Spring, log on to the fair website.

Fair Details

Fair Dates Opening Hours 3 - 5. 3. 2020 1000 - 1800 6. 3. 2020 1000 - 1700

*Registration counters will be closed 30 minutes before the fair ends daily. For trade buyers aged 18 or above.

Venue: Halls 3 & 6, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau Island, Hong Kong

SOURCE SEASONS | Spring - Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair

Related Links

https://exhibitions.asiafja.com

