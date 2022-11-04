Men's coats, jackets, and suits market to grow by USD 2.5 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 2.5 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market 2022-2026

Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

online - size and forecast 2021-2026

offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The men's coats, jackets, and suits market share growth in the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online distribution channel, also known as the e-commerce channel, is growing at a rate higher than that of the offline distribution channel. With the growing trend of online retailing, particularly in developing countries, the sales of men's coats, jackets, and suits through this channel are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan and India are the key markets for men's coats, jackets, and suits market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increased demand for designer and premium products will facilitate the men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Trends

The increased demand for designer and premium products is one of the key factors driving the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth. The competition in the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market has been intensifying over the years. In addition, customer tastes and preferences are evolving rapidly, coupled with the rise in their purchasing power and growth in fashion consciousness. This is expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increased demand for customized/tailored coats and suits will fuel the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market growth. Customized/tailored men's coats, jackets, and suits are becoming a key trend in the market. With changing lifestyles and evolving customer fashion sense, customers are gradually adopting tailored men's coats, jackets, and suits over readymade men's coats, jackets, and suits. Thus, these customized/tailored services will drive the growth of the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market during the forecast period.

Major Five Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Companies:

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Burberry Group Plc

CORNELIANI Spa

Dolce and Gabbana Srl

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V

Etsy Inc.

Giorgio Armani S.p.A .

. Guess Inc

Hennes and Mauritz AB

Hermes International SA

Hugo Boss AG

Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

PRADA Group

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

Tom Ford International LLC

VALENTINO Spa

Men's Coats, Jackets, And Suits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Authentic Brands Group LLC, Burberry Group Plc, CORNELIANI Spa, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Etsy Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., Tom Ford International LLC, and VALENTINO Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Authentic Brands Group LLC

Exhibit 89: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Hennes and Mauritz AB

Exhibit 92: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview



Exhibit 93: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

10.5 Hugo Boss AG

Exhibit 95: Hugo Boss AG - Overview



Exhibit 96: Hugo Boss AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Hugo Boss AG - Key offerings

10.6 Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Exhibit 98: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Overview



Exhibit 99: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Segment focus

10.7 Kering SA

Exhibit 102: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Kering SA - Segment focus

10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 106: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 107: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 108: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 109: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

10.9 PRADA Group

Exhibit 111: PRADA Group - Overview



Exhibit 112: PRADA Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: PRADA Group - Key offerings

10.10 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 114: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Ralph Lauren Corp.

Exhibit 118: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 122: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

