Men's Custom Clothing Brand J.Hilburn Names Casey Shilling as Chief Marketing Officer

Shilling joins the already heavy-hitting leadership team, consisting of Chief Executive Officer Andy Janowski (former COO of Burberry and CEO of Smythson); Chief Operating Officer Joe Dixon (former CEO of Size Stream and SVP of Brooks Brothers); and Chief Creative Officer Simon Kneen (former EVP of design and creative director for Banana Republic and creative design director for the Retail Brand Alliance setting the direction for Brooks Brothers and Adrienne Vittadini).

"I'm thrilled to join J.Hilburn and this dynamic, seasoned management team during such an exciting time for the brand," said Shilling. "Together, we plan to increase our stylist network and transform the company into an omni-channel business, increasing brand awareness to attract new customers and deepening engagement with our loyal base of clients."

"Casey has deep experience in building lifestyle brands, which will be instrumental in telling our disruptive custom-made story," said Andy Janowski. "She is a rare combination of digital, strategy and creative. She has a keen focus on driving results and is a tremendous culture fit. I look forward to watching her grow the business alongside our strong leadership team."

Shilling most recently served as chief marketing officer of Zoës Kitchen, a leading fast casual Mediterranean restaurant group with more than 260 locations nationwide. While at Zoës, she led the brand's digital transformation and crafted strategic partnerships, such as Zoës-branded in-flight food with American Airlines and an exclusive partnership with Whole30™.

Prior to her time at Zoës, Shilling served as vice president of marketing and public relations at The Container Store, the nation's leading retailer of storage and organization products. She spent the majority of her 20-year tenure at the company as an executive marketer helping establish the retailer as a beloved brand and solidifying its reputation as a forward-thinking employer of choice. Prior to The Container Store, Shilling held marketing positions at Dallasbased agencies, Meltzer & Martin Public Relations and Bustin & Co., after beginning her career in broadcast journalism as a television anchor/reporter. In 2018, she received the Dallas Power 50 Award by the National Diversity Council and was named to the 2018 Power Player list by Nation's Restaurant News.

J.Hilburn started with one mission: to guarantee fit and eliminate unnecessary markups in menswear by offering a customized experience and high-quality clothing at a variety of affordable price points for all occasions. Led by an expansive network of nearly 2,000 expert Stylists across all 50 states and a mix of online and retail sales, these leadership changes continue to position the brand for strong future growth.

About J.Hilburn

J.Hilburn is the leading custom-made menswear brand with luxury fabrics sourced directly from the most storied Italian mills. These exceptional fabrics are crafted into individual, custommade garments for each client's fit and styling specifications. J.Hilburn's custom-made garments are offered through a trusted network of personal Stylists who offer personal fittings and styling sessions at a client's convenience. J.Hilburn proudly delivers an unmatched apparel experience for men rooted in the core belief that every man deserves access to quality, service and value in his expression of personal style.

SOURCE J.Hilburn