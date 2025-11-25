Men's Grooming Brand Hardwicke's of California Launches Brush-Style Shaving Cream Line

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardwicke's of California , a men's grooming brand focused on California-made craftsmanship, has announced the launch of its new shaving product line, accompanied by a "slow shave" philosophy. The approach encourages a deliberate and mindful shaving experience using traditional tools and techniques.

The concept of "slow shaving" centers on replacing disposable razors and aerosol shaving foams with safety razors and brush-applied creams. Rather than viewing shaving as a hurried routine, the method emphasizes intention and focus, aligning with broader trends in mindful self-care.

Founder Mark Hardwicke developed the line to support this methodical approach. The newly released Brush-Style Shaving Creams ($58), which are 77% organic, are designed to be compatible with all wet shaving razors. The products are produced in San Rafael, California, using traditional soap-making techniques and include ingredients such as pine rosin, meadowfoam seed oil, and glycerin. The creams are available in four California-inspired scents: Sopa De Lima, Panamint, 1847, and Native State.

According to the company, the formulation is designed to produce a dense, cushiony lather aimed at providing a smooth, irritation-reducing shave. The launch aligns with an increasing consumer interest in more intentional, less disposable grooming routines.

Hardwicke's of California will offer a 20% discount during its Black Friday Sale, from November 28 through December 1, using the code BF20.

Hardwicke's of California is a men's self-care brand dedicated to elevating everyday grooming through high-quality, California-made products. With a focus on craftsmanship, mindfulness, and locally sourced ingredients, the company aims to redefine the shaving experience for the modern man.

