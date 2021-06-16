Men's Grooming Shop Hammer & Nails Expands into the Northeast

HARTFORD, Conn. and RESTON, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts, shaves, and hand & foot care in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, is pleased to announce it has signed two new Area Developer franchise agreements in the Northeast. Donald Yurick, a new Area Developer for the brand, has purchased Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. Ilona Kirzhner, a franchisee for Hammer & Nails, also purchased Area Developer rights to Washington, DC, and Maryland.

Yurick has over 18 years of sales and marketing experience working in several industries; pharmaceuticals, insurance, and technology. After a recent move to Connecticut, Yurick felt ready to take the next step in his career and become an entrepreneur. He came across Hammer & Nails and instantly saw the opportunity with this brand and industry.

"Throughout my career, I have honed in the ability to help businesses increase sales, drive growth and grab significant market share. This experience has prepared me for this new role," said Yurick. "When I decided to start looking for entrepreneurial opportunities, I saw so much value in Hammer & Nails. They are creating an experience for men that no other business is, and I liked that as a franchisee and an Area Developer, I could open my location and also help other entrepreneurs open their own Hammer & Nails."

Yurick plans to open his first Hammer & Nails location in Connecticut by Q2 2022 and has more to follow. As an Area Developer for Hammer & Nails, Yurick will grow the brand in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. He will be recruiting and educating interested entrepreneurs about the process of opening their shops, as well as, assisting Hammer & Nails in selling the 80+ franchise licenses that are currently available in the Northeast. Yurick is not the only new Area Developer for Hammer & Nails in the Northeast. They have also recently announced Kirzhner will become an Area Developer.

Kirzhner is a current Hammer & Nails franchisee that signed a historic 12-unit franchise deal in 2020. She currently has one shop open in Northern Virginia (NOVA) and plans to open the remaining 11 within the next five years in Washington, DC, NOVA, and Maryland. Kirzhner has decided to expand her partnership with Hammer & Nails and become an Area Developer for Washington, DC, and Maryland. Kirzhner's engineering degree and experience running a very successful store in Leesburg, Virginia, has made her a tremendous asset to Hammer & Nails. As an Area Developer, she will transfer those skills over to help other franchisees succeed to continue to build the brand in the Northeast.

"I am very excited about this new opportunity with Hammer & Nails," said Kirzhner. "As a franchisee myself, I know how important it is to have a strong support system around you when running a business. Aaron and his team have been great resources. I am looking forward to teaming with corporate and other ADs to help grow the brand locally in the DC metro area, regionally in the Northeast, and nationally across the US."

The Hammer & Nails experience coming to the Northeast is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy, and the interior is furnished with dark wood, leather, and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized Bison leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, and all included in the cost of the service. Shops have Direct TV, and every guest has a dedicated personal oversized device, remote and noise-canceling BOSE headphones for entertainment during the visit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don to our team as a franchisee and Area Developer. His experience and expertise make him a huge asset to our team as we continue to expand across the country," said Aaron Meyers, CEO, Hammer & Nails. "With the addition of Don and Ilona as Area Developer, there is so much room for growth in the Northeast for Hammer & Nails, and we are excited for them to spearhead that effort."

Hammer & Nails has a first-to-market advantage in the ever-growing $21B male grooming industry as the only niche male grooming franchise available. For more information about the Hammer & Nails franchise opportunity, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts, and shaves to every type of male. After offering a franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and worked to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about the brand, service offerings, and locations, visit http://www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

SOURCE Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys