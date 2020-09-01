Men's Health Expert Tracy Gapin, MD Unveils Male 2.0 with a Revolutionary Protocol to Conquer the Men's Health Epidemic

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcendent Publishing today announced the release of Male 2.0: Cracking the Code to Limitless Health and Vitality by author Tracy Gapin, MD, FACS. Since its August release, the book has already reached Amazon bestseller status. Dr. Gapin, a men's health and performance expert and member of the American Urological Association, provides a meaningful impact for men's health with this leading-edge approach.

Male 2.0: Cracking the Code to Limitless Health and Vitality by men's health expert and author Tracy Gapin, MD, FACS. "We need to go beyond testosterone. We need to take an individualized, systems-based approach to optimize men's health, performance and longevity," says Gapin. Available on Amazon and GapinInstitute.com.

Over the past thirty years, there has been a relentless population-based decline in mens' testosterone levels by over thirty percent. We've also seen a dramatic increase in the incidence of obesity. Over seventy percent of men are either overweight or obese, which is directly tied to energy, productivity, and overall health and performance. This has led to a men's health epidemic for the 159 million men in the United States.

The Male Method™ described throughout Male 2.0 was developed to help men lose weight, regain energy, optimize their hormones, and regain peak performance. "We need to go beyond testosterone. We need to take an individualized, systems-based approach to optimize men's health, performance and longevity," says Tracy Gapin, MD, FACS. "Driven by the power of epigenetics, genetics, peptides, and wearable technologies, we have gained incredible insight into some of the most misunderstood aspects of men's health and longevity."

JJ Virgin, New York Times Bestselling author of The Virgin Diet & Sugar Impact Diet said, "As a thought leader in men's health, Dr. Gapin has provided the modern-day blueprint to help men optimize their health and regain their vitality. Every man should read this book."

Clete Walker, CEO of Vituro Health, a prostate health company, said, "Male 2.0 is a revolution for men's health. After my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer, I made it my mission to seek out potential new modalities, and this data-driven approach is the future."

Male 2.0: Cracking the Code to Limitless Health and Vitality is available on Amazon and during the month of September the print version is available for free at The Gapin Institute. www.GapinInstitute.com

About Tracy Gapin, MD FACS:

Dr. Gapin is board-certified Urologist, world renowned Men's Health & Performance Expert, Author, and Professional Speaker. Using state-of-the-art biometric monitoring, nutrition and lifestyle intervention, Dr. Gapin coaches Fortune 500 executives and evolutionary leaders of business, sports medicine, and high performance. He specializes in cutting-edge precision medicine with an emphasis on epigenetics, providing men with a personalized path to optimizing health & performance.

