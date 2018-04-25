Men's Health Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO in Article on Use of Cannabis for Workout Recovery

The April 20, 2018, article, "What You Need to Know About Using Cannabis for Workout Recovery," provides a high-level overview of what to expect when using cannabis-based recovery products for workouts. The article features the author's interview with Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus and his commentary on the use of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD), dubbing him "Doctor Cannabis." It also highlights the Company's research and various investments in the biotech sector.

The article states: "We asked Dr. Stuart Titus, PhD, the President and CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc., about the buzz around cannabis-assisted recovery. The business, which says it was the first publicly traded cannabis company in the U.S., is a strong proponent of CBD usage, and Titus is a leading voice in the charge to popularize supplements as a means of athletic recovery and pain management."

"It was a pleasure to be interviewed by Men's Health as they asked many insightful, probing questions," said Dr. Titus. "It is encouraging to see mainstream media recognize that there is an increasing amount of research on the health and wellness benefits of CBD and that there is much more potential for this dietary supplement to still be discovered."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mens-health-features-medical-marijuana-inc-ceo-in-article-on-use-of-cannabis-for-workout-recovery-300635994.html

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

