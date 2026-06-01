Men's Health Month Highlights Urgent Need for Rural Healthcare Access in Illinois

PRINCETON, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Men's Health Month is recognized this June, the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) is encouraging men to prioritize preventive care, mental health, and early screenings—while also drawing attention to the unique healthcare challenges facing men in rural communities.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows Illinois men continue to experience poorer health outcomes than women in several key areas. Illinois men are expected to live 5.4 fewer years than women, and men account for nearly 80 percent of suicide deaths statewide. In 2023, 85 percent of opioid-related deaths in Illinois involved men.

For men living in rural communities, those disparities are often even greater.

Recent national research published in the Journal of Rural Health found rural men live shorter and less healthy lives than their urban counterparts, with a 60-year-old rural man expected to live, on average, two fewer years than a man living in an urban area. Researchers point to higher rates of heart disease, obesity, smoking, chronic illness, and reduced access to healthcare providers as major contributing factors.

"Rural men are often less likely to seek preventive care and more likely to delay treatment until a health issue becomes serious," said Tracy Warner, executive director of the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN), which serves 60 member hospitals throughout rural Illinois. "That's why strong rural hospitals and local healthcare services are so important. Access to care close to home can make a life-saving difference."

According to the IDPH, leading health concerns affecting men include heart disease, cancer, mental health challenges, substance use disorders, and preventable injuries. Geographic location, income, and healthcare access all play a significant role in health outcomes.

Rural hospitals and healthcare providers throughout Illinois continue working to improve access to primary care, behavioral health services, cancer screenings, cardiovascular care, and wellness education for men in underserved communities.

Healthcare leaders say Men's Health Month serves as an important reminder that routine checkups, screenings, and conversations about mental health can help detect issues earlier and improve long-term outcomes.

Health experts recommend men:

Schedule annual wellness visits and preventive screenings

Monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels

Prioritize mental health and seek support when needed

Stay physically active and maintain healthy eating habits

Avoid tobacco use and excessive alcohol consumption

"Healthy communities depend on healthy families, healthy workers, and healthy local healthcare systems," said Warner. "Investing in rural healthcare means ensuring men across Illinois have access to the care and support they need to live longer, healthier lives."

For more information about Men's Health Month resources, visit the IDPH Men's Health page.

About ICAHN

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) advances the strength, sustainability, and transformation of Illinois' rural hospitals through collaboration, advocacy, and shared solutions that improve performance and community health. Representing Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) designated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), ICAHN is a nationally recognized rural health leader supporting sustainable hospitals, strong communities, and a healthier rural Illinois—Better Together. Visit icahn.org for more information.

SOURCE Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network