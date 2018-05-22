Men's Health Month Is Coming In June

WHO: To honor the occasion, Men's Health Network will be offering media interviews with its team of medical advisors and health experts in the fields of mental health, sexual health, general health and wellness, fatherhood and family formation.

The purpose of Men's Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. The month gives health care providers, public policy makers, the media, and individuals an opportunity to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury.

Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork or Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork.

Established in 2007, the Congressional Men's Health Caucus strives to set a healthier standard of living for all men and boys. The Caucus promotes awareness of health issues specific to males, advocates for health prevention such as cancer screenings, and promotes legislation that will improve the health of men.

