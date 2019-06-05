Men's Health Month: Media Highlights GAINSWave®, As Most Innovative Solution for Men Looking to Optimize Erectile Quality and Fix Erectile Dysfunction

MIAMI, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June is Men's Health month which is typically celebrated across the country with complimentary screenings, health fairs, and additional outreach activities to inspire men to live a healthier lifestyle. As part of this coverage, a plethora of esteemed media outlets, journalists, and health influencers have been discussing GAINSWave® and how it's bringing a new solution and line of defense to men with erectile dysfunction.

In a recent article featured on MAXIM.com, GAINSWave is listed as one of the most dynamic ways men can get more powerful erections without using pills. Among the other four solutions listed within the article, which include natural supplements like red ginseng and altering lifestyle choices to reduce stress, GAINSWave is highlighted as the only method to solve erectile dysfunction at the root cause.

VICE News reporter and author of Working Stiff: The Misadventures of an Accidental Sexpert, Grant Stoddard, immersed himself covering the GAINSWave procedure by undergoing the treatment as part of a feature on VICE.com.

"My morning erection was equally robust," shares Stoddard "and for several weeks after my treatment, I was visited by erections of a type I haven't known since college."

Stoddard is not alone in his praise for the efficacy of the GAINSWave therapy. As word has grown about this safe, non-invasive treatment for ED, it's not at all surprising that GAINSWave has garnered the attention of other major publications like AskMen and MAXIM. This, in addition to multiple news segments and in-depth features from around the country, really highlights the importance of a treatment with no downtime or side effects.

"GAINSWave increases blood flow by causing angiogenesis, which promotes the growth of new blood vessels. We've been achieving significant results with patients that utilize the full treatment (6-12 session)." - GAINSWave provider, Dr. George Shapiro on the Doctor's Farmacy with Dr. Mark Hyman.

GAINSWave works by utilizing high frequency, low-intensity soundwaves to improve blood flow to the penis by removing micro-plaque and stimulating the growth of new blood vessels. Using a specific protocol designed to optimize efficacy, safety and results GAINSWave therapy is available at more than 380 medical practices across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

"Most men rely on the little blue pills to optimize their erections. Whether it be for recreational use or to temporarily mask the symptoms of erectile dysfunction, these pharmaceuticals can have many negative side effects," shares GAINSWave CEO, Mark White. "So, I created GAINSWave to raise awareness about a healthier solution available to men that will help get them get off these pills by connecting them with a network of highly trained doctors that can provide patients with this innovative treatment."

For more information and to find a GAINSWave provider in your area, please visit www.gainswave.com or ask your doctor how GAINSWave can help restore or optimize your sexual health.

For More Information Contact:

Adrian Gonzalez

Social Media & PR Specialist

adrian@vitalityconnect.com

786-558-0338

SOURCE GAINSWave

Related Links

http://www.gainswave.com

