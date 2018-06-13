Men's Health Network Applauds President Trump's Recognition of Men's Health Week

President Trump joins over 300 Governors, Mayors and Native American communities who have issued statements in June recognizing the challenges facing men, boys, and fathers, and the important place that fathers have in their children's lives.

Jean Bonhomme, MD, MPH, Founder of the National Black Men's Health Network released the following statement:

"The health of men and boys is crucial to sustaining healthy, productive, and happy communities. We are grateful and applaud President Trump recognizing the importance of National Men's Health Week. Attention to the health of men and boys is an essential component of building inclusive and maximally effective community health care systems."

Men's Health Network will continue to advance its mission, but we need the President's leadership to eliminate the inequities that continue to plague the health and educational well-being of boys and men. Specifically:

MHN is calling on President Trump to correct the gender inequities in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including the lack of an Annual Wellness Visit, like the one women receive, that includes screening for depression and STDs.

MHN also asks that President Trump to appoint a director to lead the Office of Indian Men's Health. Native American men have the worst health outcomes of any segment of our society. The Office of Indian Men's Health was authorized by the ACA and is still leaderless after eight years.

Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com

