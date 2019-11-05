Men's Liberty Supports National Diabetes Awareness Month by Helping Men with Diabetes and Incontinence Get Out of Absorbant Briefs and Guards

LARGO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Liberty™ is sharing the top tips from their users after a diabetes diagnosis and the preferred solution to help men regain their freedom from male incontinence. According to the Center for Disease Control, about 10% of Americans have Type 2 diabetes. With Type 2 diabetes, the body is unable to maintain adequate glucose levels. A common consequence is incontinence. Most men could potentially lessen the impact of incontinence by lowering their blood sugar. Men's Liberty has a few tips that may help.

Eat a healthy, balanced diet

You don't have to deprive yourself of the things you love, but you do have to have some balance. Start with small steps. Cut back on, and eventually skip, the simple carbs because they cause blood sugar to spike. Instead, choose foods with a low glycemic index for better overall health. These are often foods with fiber and minimal processing. Healthy fats also help with blood sugar management.

Exercise

Get out and enjoy some physical activity. Whether you choose golf, biking, running, gardening or dancing, your body will benefit. Exercise lowers your A1c levels. A1c is a measure of your average blood glucose levels for the recent past. It also helps your body manage glucose and insulin more effectively.

Lose weight

In some cases, it may be possible to return blood sugar levels to normal with weight loss. Choose a healthy diet with foods that support healthy blood sugar levels and exercise regularly. Sometimes losing just 10% of your body weight can make a difference.

Follow your healthcare provider's advice

If your doctor prescribes medicine or a health regimen follow it as closely as you can for best results. Let your provider's expertise put you back on the path to better health.

If you are experiencing incontinence. Men's Liberty Male External Collection Pouch can help relieve your worry and stress. Men's Liberty unique, skin-friendly external solution provides 24+ hours of protection that you can count on day and night.

About BioDerm

BioDerm's Men's Liberty™ device offers a new way to manage male urinary incontinence that is changed daily and dependably replaces diapers, pads and condom catheters. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com or www.MensLiberty.com

