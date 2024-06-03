Men's Skincare Products Market size is set to grow by USD 6.39 billion from 2024-2028, Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global men's skincare products market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.39 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.19% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Facial skincare products and Body skincare products), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Brickell Brands LLC, Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Emami Ltd, Galderma SA, Groupe Clarins, Himalaya Wellness Co., JAXON LANE, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, Menaji Worldwide LLC, Natura Bisse, Quallis Brands Inc., Skin Co LLC, Susanne Kaufmann, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The men's skincare market is experiencing a surge in demand for organic or green products, driven by the global health and wellness trend. Manufacturers are seizing this opportunity to introduce herbal or natural lines, such as Beiersdorf's NIVEA PURE & NATURAL range, which comprises about 95% naturally sourced ingredients. Advanced technologies, shaving cream, beard oil, and other offerings cater to men's skincare journeys, recommendations, and community needs.

Cultural shifts towards personalized routines, anti-aging, sun protection, and eco-consciousness fuel this growth. Smart devices, apps, and customization further enhance product efficacy. The Cream & Moisturizers and E-commerce segments lead this trend, with influences from K-Drama, K-pop, and K-Beauty, as well as Gen Z's data analytics and sustainability concerns.

Market Challenges

The men's skincare market experiences significant growth, fueled by increasing demand and market prospects. However, this trend also invites the proliferation of counterfeit products, which pose serious health risks. Made with low-quality ingredients, these fake skincare items are available at lower prices on e-commerce platforms.

Men's skincare regimens include various formats such as gels, lotions, and shave care products. Ingredients, textures, and formats vary, catering to diverse consumer needs. Skin injuries, acne, and premature wrinkles are common concerns addressed by these products. Specialist regimens, sunscreen, and facial washing are essential components of a skincare routine.

Innovation and sustainability are key factors driving brand loyalty among consumers, including younger generations, male models, and YouTube stars. Despite the risks, counterfeit products' accessibility and affordability can impact consumer spending and brand loyalty.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Facial skincare products

2.2 Body skincare products Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The skincare market for men can be segmented based on distribution channels, with offline sales being a significant portion. Offline distribution channels include specialty stores, supermarkets, medical clinics, drugstores, convenience stores, and department stores. Specialty stores specialize in beauty and personal care products, offering a wide range of skincare solutions for men.

These channels have gained popularity in the last decade due to the tactile experience they provide, allowing buyers to examine products before purchase. Men's skincare products cater to various concerns such as Receive, Gillette Gaming, Blackstone Collection, and others.

Procedures like exfoliation, fillers, botulinum toxins, laser resurfacing, microdermabrasion, and peels are popular. Nutrition, sun protection, and emollients are essential ingredients. Skin issues like dermatitis, skin injuries, acne, and premature wrinkles are addressed through specialized regimens. Textures, formats (gels, gel creams, lotions), and beard area care are also considered. Ingredients like retinol therapy and ultrasonic skin treatment contribute to effective skincare solutions.

Research Analysis

The Men's Skincare Products Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing awareness of the importance of self-grooming and masculinity. Innovative brands are introducing cutting-edge ingredients and advanced technologies to cater to the unique skincare needs of men. Procedures such as exfoliation, use of emollients, and application of fillers and botulinum toxins are gaining popularity.

Sun protection is a crucial aspect, with sunscreen being an essential component of skincare routines. Nutrition also plays a vital role in maintaining healthy skin. The influence of pop culture, particularly K-Drama, K-pop, and K-Beauty, is driving trends in the market. Data analytics is being leveraged to understand consumer preferences and tailor offerings accordingly. Nivea and other leading brands are offering a range of products, from face wash to moisturizers, to meet the diverse demands of the Gen Z population.

Market Research Overview

The Men's Skincare Products market encompasses a range of offerings designed specifically for men's unique skin needs. These products include cleansers, toners, moisturizers, sunscreens, and various treatments. The industry caters to the growing awareness of men's grooming and the desire for healthy, youthful-looking skin. Consumers seek effective solutions for common concerns such as acne, aging, and sun damage.

Brands employ innovative ingredients and formulations to address these issues while catering to the specific demands of male skin. The market is driven by factors like increasing disposable income, changing societal norms, and the influence of media and celebrities. Consumers are also drawn to eco-friendly and natural product options. The industry is expected to continue growing as men increasingly prioritize self-care and personal appearance.

