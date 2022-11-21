Mens' Skincare Products Market to grow by USD 5.78 Bn; Driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Men's Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 5.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing market growth, vendor landscape, product launches, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mens' Skincare Products Market 2022-2026

Key Growth Driver:

The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. The major concerns among customers are aging, acne, and pigmentation. Innovative skincare products are supposed to have the right combination of superior-quality ingredients, and this leads to product premiumization. Product premiumization acts as a price driver in the market, as it increases the revenue of vendors of the global men's skincare products market. The global men's skincare products market demands regular innovations, as customers are always on the lookout for innovative products that offer an optimal level of usage. Therefore, vendors are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new premium men's skincare products as per customer requirements. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

Vendor Landscape:

The global mens' skincare products market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors are focusing on new product launches and M&A activities to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. The men's skincare products market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies including,

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Coty Inc.

Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG

Groupe Clarins

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

Loccitane International SA

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Oriflame Holding AG

Revlon Inc

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Avon Co.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

The Clorox Co.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Revenue Generating Segment

By end-users, the market is analyzed across offline and online distribution channel segments. The offline segment accounted for the maximum sales in the market in 2021. Products sold through physical stores are considered offline sales. In physical stores, buyers can check the products before purchasing them. Specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, medical clinics and institutes, drugstores, convenience stores, and department and clubhouse stores are some of the offline distribution channels of men's skincare products.

Mens' Skincare Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Face skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Body skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

L'Occitane International SA

L'Oreal SA

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies

Unilever PLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

