Mens' Skincare Products Market to grow by USD 5.78 Bn; Driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Men's Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 5.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing market growth, vendor landscape, product launches, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Report Sample
Key Growth Driver:
The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. The major concerns among customers are aging, acne, and pigmentation. Innovative skincare products are supposed to have the right combination of superior-quality ingredients, and this leads to product premiumization. Product premiumization acts as a price driver in the market, as it increases the revenue of vendors of the global men's skincare products market. The global men's skincare products market demands regular innovations, as customers are always on the lookout for innovative products that offer an optimal level of usage. Therefore, vendors are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new premium men's skincare products as per customer requirements. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus. Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global mens' skincare products market. Buy Now!
Vendor Landscape:
The global mens' skincare products market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors are focusing on new product launches and M&A activities to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. The men's skincare products market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies including,
- Amway Corp.
- Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- Coty Inc.
- Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG
- Groupe Clarins
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Loccitane International SA
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.
- Oriflame Holding AG
- Revlon Inc
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Avon Co.
- The Body Shop International Ltd.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Revenue Generating Segment
By end-users, the market is analyzed across offline and online distribution channel segments. The offline segment accounted for the maximum sales in the market in 2021. Products sold through physical stores are considered offline sales. In physical stores, buyers can check the products before purchasing them. Specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, medical clinics and institutes, drugstores, convenience stores, and department and clubhouse stores are some of the offline distribution channels of men's skincare products.
- The cosmetics market share is expected to increase by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%. The rise in the aging population is one of the key factors driving the global cosmetics market growth.
- The personal care market for men is projected to grow by USD 18.34 billion with a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing popularity of emerging fashion trends among Millennials is one of the key drivers supporting the men's personal care market growth.
|
Mens' Skincare Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.42
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Face skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Body skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- Groupe Clarins
- L'Occitane International SA
- L'Oreal SA
- Procter & Gamble
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Body Shop International Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- Unilever PLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
