Men's swimwear market size to grow by USD 1,665.94 million growth opportunities led by American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The men's swimwear market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men Swimwear Market 2023-2027

The men's swimwear market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,665.94 million estimated to row at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Scope

The men's swimwear market report covers the following areas:

Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Men's swimwear market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Material

Polyester: Due to its softness, durability, and wrinkle resistance, polyester is a fantastic material for swim trunks. Even after repeated exposure to chlorine and UV radiation, it dries fast and keeps its shape. These elements will accelerate category growth during the forecasted period. It encourages better airflow and circulation to keep you comfortable even when you aren't in the water.



Spandex



Nylon



Other

Geography

North America : North America will account for 29% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative products, accessibility to digital platforms, boosting online retail, growth in the number of swimming pools, increased participation and enrollment in swimming sports and activities, and expanding prospective end-user base are significant factors influencing the market in the US. The launch of a rising demand for innovative swimwear, such as smart swimwear and swimwear made of eco-friendly fabric, will propel the market in North America

North America will account for 29% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative products, accessibility to digital platforms, boosting online retail, growth in the number of swimming pools, increased participation and enrollment in swimming sports and activities, and expanding prospective end-user base are significant factors influencing the market in the US. The launch of a rising demand for innovative swimwear, such as smart swimwear and swimwear made of eco-friendly fabric, will propel the market in North America

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., Vilebrequin, adidas AG, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the men's swimwear market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the men's swimwear market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the men's swimwear market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the men's swimwear market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of men's swimwear market vendors

Men Swimwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,665.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., Vilebrequin, adidas AG, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global men swimwear market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global men swimwear market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Spandex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Spandex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Spandex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Spandex - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Spandex - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Nylon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Nylon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Nylon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Nylon - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Nylon - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Other - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Other - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 116: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

Exhibit 121: American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Overview



Exhibit 122: American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Segment focus

12.5 Arena Spa

Exhibit 125: Arena Spa - Overview



Exhibit 126: Arena Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Arena Spa - Key offerings

12.6 Decathlon SA

Exhibit 128: Decathlon SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Decathlon SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Decathlon SA - Key offerings

12.7 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

Exhibit 131: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Hermes International SA

Exhibit 134: Hermes International SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hermes International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Hermes International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Hermes International SA - Segment focus

12.9 Love Brand and Co

Exhibit 140: Love Brand and Co - Key offerings

12.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 141: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 142: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 143: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 144: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.11 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 146: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Pentland Brands Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Pentland Brands Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Pentland Brands Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Pentland Brands Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Perry Ellis International Inc.

Exhibit 154: Perry Ellis International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Perry Ellis International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Perry Ellis International Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 PUMA SE

Exhibit 157: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 158: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 159: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 160: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: PUMA SE - Segment focus

12.15 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 162: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Thornico AS

Exhibit 166: Thornico AS - Overview



Exhibit 167: Thornico AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Thornico AS - Key offerings

12.17 Urban Outfitters Inc.

Exhibit 169: Urban Outfitters Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Urban Outfitters Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Urban Outfitters Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Urban Outfitters Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

