Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for luxury men's top wear will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Men's Top Wear Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40728

Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the men's top wear market in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods industry include H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Men's Top Wear Market size

Men's Top Wear Market trends

Men's Top Wear Market industry analysis

The rising demand for organic men's top wear is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the men's top wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist men's top wear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the men's top wear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the men's top wear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of men's top wear market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Yoga Accessories Market- The yoga accessories market is segmented by product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Online Clothing Rental Market- The online clothing rental market is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of private-label brands

Growing preference for organic men's top wear

Customization and personalization of men's top wear

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseño Textil SA

Kering SA

Levi Strauss & Co.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Nike Inc.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/men-s-top-wear-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio