Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The men's top wear market in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods industry is poised to grow by USD 58.02 billion during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the men's top wear market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 6%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for luxury men's top wear will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Men's Top Wear Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40728
Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the men's top wear market in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods industry include H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Men's Top Wear Market size
- Men's Top Wear Market trends
- Men's Top Wear Market industry analysis
The rising demand for organic men's top wear is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the men's top wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist men's top wear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the men's top wear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the men's top wear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of men's top wear market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Yoga Accessories Market- The yoga accessories market is segmented by product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Online Clothing Rental Market- The online clothing rental market is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of private-label brands
- Growing preference for organic men's top wear
- Customization and personalization of men's top wear
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Industria de Diseño Textil SA
- Kering SA
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Nike Inc.
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
- VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/men-s-top-wear-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article