Mens Underwear Market size to grow by USD 11.65 billion during 2024-2028, APAC to occupy 46% market share, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mens underwear market size is expected to grow by USD 11.65 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progressing at a CAGR of 5.43% during forecat period. APAC is set to contribute 43% to global market growth. Leading players like Calvin Klein, Jockey, and Lux Cozi drive regional expansion in countries like China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Customer preference for branded menswear, affordability, and urbanization, coupled with rising disposable incomes, fuel market growth in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mens Underwear Market 2024-2028

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 11.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, Canada, India, China, and UK

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the mens underwear market: American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Derek Rose Ltd., Duluth Holdings Inc., Farfetch Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Huber Holding AG, Hugo Boss AG, Iconix International, Jockey International Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., Newell Brands Inc., OTB Spa, Penney OpCo LLC, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., RibbedTee, Under Armour Inc., UNIQLO India Pvt. Ltd., and Dolce and Gabbana SRL. Mens Underwear Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.91% YOY growth in 2024.

Growing investments and product launches by market players, such as Jockey and Calvin Klein , focusing on R&D for tailored products and innovative fabrics.

Issues related to purchasing products, particularly the lack of variety in retail stores across developing regions, hindering market growth.

The boxer brief segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, offering a modern and supportive silhouette. Valued at USD 11.15 billion in 2018, boxer briefs combine comfort with style, appealing to men of all ages. The rising awareness of comfort and breathability, coupled with advancements in fabric technologies, has fueled the demand for boxer briefs. With premium materials and moisture-wicking properties, boxer briefs cater to the growing emphasis on health and wellness, driving market growth.

The men's underwear market is a dynamic landscape encompassing a wide array of styles, fabrics, and features to meet the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. From classic boxer briefs to innovative compression shorts, the market offers an extensive range of options tailored to different lifestyles and activities.

Boxer briefs, trunks, and boxer shorts remain perennial favorites, providing versatile choices for everyday wear and athletic pursuits. Briefs and underpants offer traditional support and coverage, while jockstraps and compression shorts cater to the needs of athletes seeking enhanced performance and muscle support during workouts.

Fabric technology plays a crucial role in shaping the performance and comfort of men's underwear. Moisture-wicking materials such as modal, microfiber, and bamboo are gaining popularity for their ability to keep the skin dry and cool, making them ideal for active lifestyles. Seamless construction and tagless designs minimize irritation and chafing, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the day.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to eco-friendly options, driving demand for underwear made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled fibers. Luxury and designer brands are tapping into this trend, offering premium-quality underwear with a focus on style and sustainability.

In addition to fabric and design, features like pouch construction, waistband elasticity, and rise height contribute to the overall fit and support of men's underwear. Low-rise, mid-rise, and high-rise options cater to individual preferences, while features like fly-front or no-fly designs offer added convenience.

Furthermore, the emergence of subscription-based models is transforming the way consumers purchase underwear, offering convenience, customization, and savings through regular deliveries of fresh styles.

Overall, the men's underwear market is characterized by innovation, diversity, and evolving consumer preferences. With an emphasis on performance, comfort, and sustainability, manufacturers and brands are poised to capitalize on these trends and drive continued growth in the market.

The men's underwear market offers a diverse range of options to suit various preferences and needs. Boxer briefs, trunks, boxer shorts, and briefs are among the most popular styles, providing different levels of coverage and support. Jockstraps and compression shorts cater to athletic activities, offering added stability and compression. For those leading an active lifestyle, athletic underwear with moisture-wicking and breathable properties ensures comfort during workouts. Seamless and modal underwear prioritize comfort and softness, providing a smooth fit without any seams or irritation. As eco-consciousness grows, modal underwear made from sustainable materials gains popularity. With such a wide array of choices available, the men's underwear market continues to evolve to meet the diverse demands of consumers.

Executive Summary Landscape Sizing Historic Size Five Forces Analysis Segmentations Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

