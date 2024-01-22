MEN'S WEARHOUSE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHRO SHANE SMITH TO HIRE HEROES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tailored Brands

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse, the renowned specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S. and an avid supporter of military Veterans causes, is proud to announce the appointment of Shane Smith to the Board of Directors at Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, Veterans, and their spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce.

Shane Smith is appointed to the Board of Directors at Hire Heroes USA.
Shane Smith is appointed to the Board of Directors at Hire Heroes USA.

"Shane Smith's appointment to our Board marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower Veterans and their families. His professional experience and commitment to community service perfectly align with our mission at Hire Heroes USA. We are excited about the new perspectives and insights he will bring, enhancing our efforts to support those who have served our country," said Andrew Sandoe, CEO of Hire Heroes USA.

Smith serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Tailored Brands (parent Company of Men's Wearhouse), following his previous leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company and the Harland Company. He has served on multiple boards of directors and is active with HR executive forums. Smith is committed to acting in service of others and is a devoted volunteer and supporter of the community. He also serves as an executive sponsor of the Tailored Brands Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council.

"I am honored to join the Board at Hire Heroes USA as they continue their impactful work to support U.S. military members, Veterans, and their families," said Smith. "It has been a pleasure to work with the Hire Heroes USA team across our Company's partnership, and see firsthand the positive impact they have on Veterans' lives. I am truly appreciative of the opportunity to further support their work in this new capacity."

This appointment follows Men's Wearhouse's recent contribution of $6.5 million to Veteran organizations in support of individuals and families who have served our country, as part of the retailer's 2023 "Threads of Valor" campaign. The contribution included a continuation of the brand's six-year partnership with Hire Heroes USA, becoming the first-ever sponsor of Hire Heroes USA's Junior Enlisted Program (JREL). Since the program commenced in January 2023, it has served more than 3,600 junior enlisted clients and confirmed 2000 hires.

Shane's prior experience in supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives will be invaluable in enhancing Hire Heroes USA's programs. His dedication to community service positions him as a key asset in advancing the organization's outreach and impact.

ABOUT HIRE HEROES USA
Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. All Hire Heroes USA services are offered online or over the phone. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 85,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.

ABOUT MEN'S WEARHOUSE
Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Egara, and Michael Strahan.

ABOUT TAILORED BRANDS
Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers look and feel their best for their most important moments through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore. For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.ca, and www.kgstores.com.

