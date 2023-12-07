MEN'S WEARHOUSE ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN BURLINGTON, NC

BRINGING HIGH-QUALITY MENSWEAR TO COMMUNITY AND EXCEEDING BRICK-AND-MORTAR EXPECTATIONS

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse , the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the United States, today announced the opening of a new store in Burlington, North Carolina at 1451-D University Drive, #1060.

With its arrival at the University Commons shopping center, Men's Wearhouse now totals 635 locations across the United States. This will mark the third of six new stores scheduled to open in the coming months, following new storefronts recently opened in Prosper and Harker Heights, Texas earlier this fall. This growing roster reinforces the brand's commitment to its customer-first, service-driven, seamless omnichannel experience.

The new, more than 6,000 square foot store will bring Men's Wearhouse's broad array of tailored clothing, sportswear, and rental attire to the Burlington community, catering to each of life's best-dressed moments. A range of extended sizing options and fits for every body ensures shoppers find the look they want, and love the way they look and feel, too. Customers will also benefit from the thoughtful attention and styling expertise of a dedicated associate to guide their experience.

"We are excited to continue our expansion and bring the signature Men's Wearhouse quality of service to the Burlington community," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "As with each of our valued store locations, we are committed to delivering the same personal and innovative retail experience to the customers of Burlington."

In addition to their new store expansion, Men's Wearhouse continues to enhance their cutting-edge omnichannel offerings to further its remarkable customer experience beyond its store walls. In addition to the long-recognized rental service, Men's Wearhouse is supporting an integrated retail experience by catering to the growing demand for its catalog of retail offerings. The brand's Wedding Wingman tool—an omnichannel concierge service that streamlines the wedding planning process for grooms and their partners—shows its commitment to stress-free suiting made better by the integration of both in-store and online services. The new program is one example of Men's Wearhouse's capacity to adapt and cater to diverse needs – whether customers are seeking a one-time outfit or a lasting addition to their wardrobe.

In honor of the opening, Men's Wearhouse will host a celebration and official ribbon cutting for the Burlington community at the new store location (1451-D University Drive, #1060) today, December 7, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Along with Burlington city officials, the retailer will also host representatives from several of its partner Veteran organizations, including Hire Heroes, K9s for Warriors, Semper Fi & America's Fund, and Stop Soldier Suicide. True to the retailer's longstanding commitment to Veteran organizations in support of service members and families who have served our country, this event follows the announcement of a $6.5 million donation to U.S. Veteran nonprofits driven by Men's Wearhouse customer contributions.

The Men's Wearhouse Burlington store is open just in time for customers to explore its expansive menswear collection for both gifts and occasion dressing this holiday season.

ABOUT MEN'S WEARHOUSE

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands , Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Egara, and Michael Strahan.

SOURCE Tailored Brands