MEN'S WEARHOUSE ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN GASTONIA, NC BRINGING HIGH-QUALITY MENSWEAR TO COMMUNITY AND EXCEEDING BRICK-AND-MORTAR EXPECTATIONS

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse , the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the United States, today announced the opening of a new store in Gastonia, North Carolina, just outside the Charlotte metro area, at 3726 East Franklin Blvd, Unit 220.

With its arrival at the Franklin Square III shopping center, Men's Wearhouse now totals 637 locations across the United States. This will mark the fifth of six new stores scheduled to open across recent months, following new storefronts recently opened in Prosper and Harker Heights, Texas, as well as Burlington, North Carolina and Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. This growing roster reinforces the brand's commitment to its customer-first, service-driven, seamless omnichannel experience.

The new, more than 5500 square foot store will bring Men's Wearhouse's broad array of tailored clothing, sportswear, and rental attire to the Gastonia community, catering to each of life's best-dressed moments. A range of extended-sizing options and fits for every body ensures shoppers find the look they want, and love the way they look and feel, too. Customers will also benefit from the thoughtful attention and styling expertise of a dedicated associate to guide their experience.

"We are eager to bring our premier quality of service to the city of Gastonia as part of our continued expansion," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "As a community that has experienced tremendous growth in the last decade, we look forward to providing our trademark personal and innovative retail experience to the customers of Gastonia."

In addition to their new store expansion, Men's Wearhouse continues to enhance their cutting-edge omnichannel offerings to further its remarkable customer experience beyond its store walls. In addition to the long-recognized rental service, Men's Wearhouse is supporting an integrated retail experience by catering to the growing demand for its catalog of retail offerings. The brand's Wedding Wingman tool—an omnichannel concierge service that streamlines the wedding planning process for grooms and their wedding party—shows its commitment to stress-free suiting made better by the integration of both in-store and online services. The program is one example of Men's Wearhouse's capacity to adapt and cater to diverse needs – whether customers are seeking a one-time outfit or a lasting addition to their wardrobe.

In honor of the opening, Men's Wearhouse will host a celebration and official ribbon cutting for the Gastonia community at the new store location (3726 East Franklin Blvd, Unit 220) today, January 25, at 9:45 a.m. ET. The retailer will also host at the opening event representatives from one of its partner Veteran organizations, Fisher House. True to the retailer's longstanding commitment to Veteran organizations in support of service members and families who have served our country, this event follows the announcement of a $6.5 million donation to U.S. Veteran nonprofits in November 2023, driven by Men's Wearhouse customer contributions.

The Men's Wearhouse Gastonia store is open just in time for customers to refresh their wardrobe for the spring season by exploring the retailer's expansive menswear collection for both everyday and occasion dressing.

ABOUT MEN'S WEARHOUSE

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands , Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Egara, and Michael Strahan.

