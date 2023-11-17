MEN'S WEARHOUSE ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN HARKER HEIGHTS, TX BRINGING HIGH-QUALITY MENSWEAR TO COMMUNITY AND EXCEEDING BRICK-AND-MORTAR EXPECTATIONS

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse , the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new store in Harker Heights, Texas at 201 E. Central Expressway, Suite 1160.

With its arrival at Market Heights Shopping Center, Men's Wearhouse now totals 634 locations across the U.S.. This will mark the second of six new stores scheduled to open over the coming months, the first being a storefront recently opened in Prosper, TX. This growing roster reinforces the brand's commitment to its customer first, service-driven brick and mortar experience.

The new, nearly 6,000 square foot store will bring Men's Wearhouse's broad array of tailored clothing, sportswear, and rental attire to the Harker Heights community, catering to each of life's best-dressed moments. A range of extended sizing options and fits for every body ensures shoppers find the look they want and feel good in it, too. Customers will also benefit from the thoughtful attention and styling expertise of a dedicated associate to guide their experience.

Not only is Harker Heights a key addition to the retailer's brick-and-mortar presence; it also is home to Ft. Cavazos, one of the largest military bases in the country. Men's Wearhouse boasts a longstanding commitment to veteran organizations in support of individuals and families who have served our country, this year announcing a $6.5 million donation to U.S. veteran service organizations driven by customer contributions.

"Harker Heights is an incredibly important community to us, and the perfect choice for our next retail location," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "We look forward to serving our customers - civilians, military, and their families - with the exceptional service and dedicated retail experience we have become known for."

In addition to their new store expansion, Men's Wearhouse continues to enhance their innovative omni-channel offerings to enhance its exceptional customer experience beyond its store walls. In addition to the long-recognized rental service, Men's Wearhouse is supporting an integrated retail experience by catering to the growing demand for its catalog of retail offerings. The brand's new Wedding Wingman tool – an omnichannel concierge service that streamlines the wedding planning process for grooms and their partners – shows its commitment to stress-free suiting made better by the integration of both in-store and online services. The new program is one example of Men's Wearhouse's capacity to adapt and cater to diverse needs - whether customers are seeking a one-time outfit or a lasting addition to their wardrobe.

In honor of the opening, Men's Wearhouse will host a grand opening event and official ribbon cutting for the Harker Heights community at the new store location (201 E. Central Expressway, Suite 1160) today, November 17, at 10:00am CT. Along with Harker Heights Mayor Michael Bloomquist, Police Chief Betiale Hawkins, and Fire Chief Shannon Stephens, the retailer will also host representatives from veteran organization K9s for Warriors, including veteran Michael Green and his service dog Worth, at the community celebration.

The Men's Wearhouse Harker Heights store is open just in time for customers to explore its expansive menswear collection this holiday season.

ABOUT MEN'S WEARHOUSE

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands , Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Egara, and Michael Strahan.

