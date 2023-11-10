MEN'S WEARHOUSE ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN PROSPER, TEXAS BRINGING HIGH-QUALITY MENSWEAR TO COMMUNITY AND EXCEEDING BRICK-AND-MORTAR EXPECTATIONS

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse , the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new store in Prosper, Texas at 1021 S. Preston Rd.

With its arrival at the Gates of Prosper, Men's Wearhouse now totals 633 locations across the U.S. – this being one of six new stores scheduled to open over the coming months. This growing roster reinforces the brand's commitment to its customer-first, seamless omnichannel experience.

The new store will bring Men's Wearhouse's broad array of tailored clothing, sportswear, and rental attire to the Prosper community, catering to each of life's best-dressed moments. A range of extended sizing options and fits for every body ensures shoppers find the look they want and love the way they look in it, too. Customers will also benefit from the thoughtful attention and styling expertise of a dedicated consultant to guide their experience.

"I cannot imagine a better choice for our next retail location than the city of Prosper," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "As with each of our valued store locations, we are committed to delivering the same exceptional and dedicated retail experience to our customers in this community."

As a complement to their brick-and-mortar presence, Men's Wearhouse continues to expand their innovative omnichannel offerings to enhance its exceptional customer experience beyond its store walls. In addition to the long-recognized rental service, Men's Wearhouse is supporting an integrated retail experience by catering to the growing demand for its catalog of retail offerings. The brand's Wedding Wingman tool—an omnichannel concierge service that streamlines the wedding planning process for grooms and their wedding party—shows its commitment to stress-free suiting made better by the integration of both in-store and online services. The new program is one example of Men's Wearhouse's capacity to adapt and cater to diverse needs – whether customers are seeking a one-time outfit or a lasting edition to their wardrobe.

In honor of the opening, Men's Wearhouse will host a grand opening event and official ribbon cutting for the Prosper community at the new store location (1021 S. Preston Rd.) today, November 10, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The Men's Wearhouse Gates of Prosper store is open just in time for customers to explore its expansive menswear collection this holiday season.

ABOUT MEN'S WEARHOUSE

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands , Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Egara, and Michael Strahan.

