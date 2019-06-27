Men's Wearhouse Suits Up With Style Guru Tan France To Launch 12th Annual Suit Drive This July

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, Men's Wearhouse will once again team up with fashion expert and television personality Tan France to kick off its 12th annual Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive. A month-long initiative, Suit Drive collects gently-used professional clothing for Americans transitioning back into the workforce to help transform their lives.

Donations collected at Men's Wearhouse stores throughout July will be distributed to more than 150 local non-profit organizations across the country that help disadvantaged individuals regain employment through job readiness programs and workforce assistance. Over the past 11 years, the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive has collected more than 2 million items of professional clothing.

France wants men and women to reach their full style potential and help their chances of getting ahead in the workplace with well-fitted professional attire. "This is my second year working with the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive. It's such a wonderful cause that ties naturally with my role as a stylist," said France. "Dressing the part can help you stand out in a job interview and provide the confidence needed to ace it. The items donated during the Suit Drive allow that opportunity to those who may not have access to such clothes to better their lives."

People can donate their gently used professional clothing, including men's and women's suits, ties, jackets, shirts, pants, belts and shoes at more than 700 Men's Wearhouse locations across the country. As a thank you, donors receive 50 percent off their next purchase of regular priced retail items (excluding shoes, clearance, custom and Exceptional Value items).

"We're proud of the role our teams and stores play to lead this important national initiative," said Carrie Ask, President of Men's Wearhouse. "When you donate to the Suit Drive, you're giving someone the chance to feel confident and that's a big deal, because confidence really counts in moments that matter."

To help drive awareness of the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive, @menswearhouse is encouraging followers to spread the word by using #ThrowbackAndDonate

Throwback photos are a lot like your closet. They're full of clothes you don't wear anymore. The Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive is the perfect occasion to share those photos and donate that professional clothing for a good cause.

Add #ThrowbackAndDonate to a throwback post, then donate the clothes at a Men's Wearhouse store. You'll get 50% off your next purchase and give someone the confidence to get their career back on track. Good on you.

For more information, visit the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive website at mwsuitdrive.com.

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of men's apparel and rental product in the U.S. with over 700 stores, including Men's Wearhouse and Tux, nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, among others. Tuxedo and suit rentals are available at both Men's Wearhouse and Tux stores, which also offer a limited selection of retail merchandise, and Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide.

For additional information on Men's Wearhouse, please visit menswearhouse.com.

