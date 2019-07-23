Men's Wearhouse Teams Up With Jimmy Garoppolo And National Sports Coaches For 12th Annual Suit Drive

FREMONT, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Men's Wearhouse continues its 12th annual Suit Drive throughout July, the company is teaming up with football star Jimmy Garoppolo to collect donations of gently-used professional attire for unemployed Americans. Attire collected at Men's Wearhouse stores through July 31st will be distributed to more than 150 local non-profit organizations across the country that help disadvantaged individuals regain employment through job readiness programs and workforce assistance.

"I always try and find ways to give back that somehow relate to my passion for football. Suiting up for game day is similar to making a first impression on a job interview – if you look good, you feel good," said Jimmy Garoppolo. "By donating to the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive, we are helping people to perform at their very best and increase their chances of securing a job."

Men's Wearhouse is also partnering with both the National Basketball Coaches' Association (NBCA) and the National Hockey League Coaches' Association (NHLCA) to generate awareness for the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive. Coaches including Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors), Nate McMillan (Indiana Pacers), Bruce Cassidy (Boston Bruins), Gerard Gallant (Vegas Golden Knights) and others have committed to donating suits of their own.

"The Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive is a cause that we look forward to supporting each year," said Gerard Gallant, head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. "We hope our fellow coaches, fans and players will join us in helping Americans put their best foot forward as they seek employment."

Over the past 11 years, the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive has collected more than 2 million items of professional clothing. People can donate their gently-used professional clothing, including men's and women's suits, ties, jackets, shirts, pants, belts and shoes at more than 700 Men's Wearhouse locations across the country. As a thank you, donors will receive 50 percent off their next purchase of regular priced retail items (excluding shoes, clearance, custom and Exceptional Value items).

#ThrowbackAndDonate

To help drive awareness of the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive, @menswearhouse is encouraging followers to spread the word by using #ThrowbackAndDonate.

Throwback photos are a lot like your closet. They're full of clothes you don't wear anymore. The Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive is the perfect occasion to share those photos and donate that professional clothing for a good cause.

How it Works:

Add #ThrowbackAndDonate to a throwback post, then donate the clothes at a Men's Wearhouse store. You'll get 50 percent off your next purchase and give someone the confidence to get their career back on track. Good on you.

For more information, visit the Men's Wearhouse Suit Drive website at mwsuitdrive.com.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of men's apparel and rental product in the U.S. with over 700 stores, including Men's Wearhouse and Tux, nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, among others. Tuxedo and suit rentals are available at both Men's Wearhouse and Tux stores, which also offer a limited selection of retail merchandise, and Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide.

For additional information on Men's Wearhouse, please visit menswearhouse.com.

