Men's Wearhouse to Open New Store in New Fort Smith, Arkansas

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse, a trusted destination for menswear, rentals and expert tailoring, today announced it will open a new store in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Aug. 19, 2026.

The new location expands Men's Wearhouse's national footprint to more than 640 stores across the U.S., following the recent opening in Riverhead, N.Y. The Fort Smith location will create 11 local jobs initially and bring the personalized service, broad assortment and expert guidance that have made Men's Wearhouse a market leader in menswear and formalwear rentals.

The 5,443-square-foot store will offer a full assortment of tailored clothing, sportswear, and rental attire, supported by personalized styling and expert on-site tailoring and a wide range of fits and sizes. Located in a community with deep military roots including nearby Ebbing Air National Guard Base and Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, the store is positioned to serve military members, veterans, their families, and customers throughout Fort Smith and the surrounding region.

Men's Wearhouse and its parent company, Tailored Brands, have a longstanding commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. Through Tailored Brands' Threads of Valor program, the company has raised more than $19 million since 2022 to support military members, veterans and their families. Fisher House Foundation, a longtime Threads of Valor partner, will join local leaders in celebrating the Fort Smith grand opening event.

"Fort Smith is a proud, close-knit community with deep military roots and a strong sense of service - qualities that align naturally with who we are as a brand," said Karla Gray, Chief Operating Officer of Tailored Brands. "We're excited to become part of this community and look forward to bringing local customers personalized service, expert guidance and exceptional value they can expect from Men's Wearhouse."

The Fort Smith store will celebrate its debut with a grand opening event and official ribbon cutting on Aug. 28, inviting the community to explore the brand's latest collections and seasonal offerings at special values. The celebration will continue throughout the weekend, with KMAG-FM broadcasting live from the store on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and KFSA-FM broadcasting on Aug. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. Customers can enjoy giveaways and receive a complimentary gift with purchase of a suit while supplies last.

Store Details: Men's Wearhouse, 4165 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903. The store opens Aug. 19, 2026.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, and Egara.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear, and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers love the way they look for their most important moments. The company delivers personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, and K&G Fashion Superstore.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.ca, and www.kgstores.com.

SOURCE Tailored Brands