Menstrual Cups Market size is set to grow by USD 367.8 million from 2024-2028, Increasing number of product innovations and customizations boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global menstrual cups market size is estimated to grow by USD 367.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period. Increasing number of product innovations and customizations is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing business strategies. However, strong presence of substitute products poses a challenge. Key market players include Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, Mooncup Ltd., Ruby Cup, Saalt, Sckoon Inc., The Flex Co., and THE KEEPER Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global menstrual cups market 2024-2028

Menstrual Cups Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 367.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Key companies profiled Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, Mooncup Ltd., Ruby Cup, Saalt, Sckoon Inc., The Flex Co., and THE KEEPER Inc.

Market Driver

The menstrual cups market has experienced significant growth due to the implementation of digital marketing strategies by vendors. These strategies have increased sales and expanded market reach, particularly in developing countries. For instance, SheCup, developed by MediAceso Pvt. Ltd in India, saw an increase in sales from 300-500 pieces a month after adopting new digital marketing tactics, including collaborations with Amazon and investments in Google and Facebook advertisements. Small companies are also utilizing crowdfunding for product development, which generates essential funds and strengthens market positions. These strategies contribute to the revenue growth of vendors and the expansion of the global menstrual cups market.

The Menstrual Cups market is experiencing significant growth with various players offering innovative solutions. Belts, Bowls, and Adolescents are key consumer groups. The trend towards sustainable period products has driven demand for Menstrual Cups. Digitally-enabled platforms provide easy access to information and sales. Camps and Schools are also promoting Menstrual Cups as part of menstrual hygiene education. Privates and Retailers are stocking Menstrual Cups as part of their product offerings. Solid and Disposable are common types, while Plastics and Silicones are popular materials. Adopting Camps and Adolescents as target markets can help businesses expand their reach. Endorsing eco-friendly practices and providing affordable pricing strategies can further boost sales.

Market Challenges

The menstrual cups market faces challenges from the popularity and availability of substitute products like sanitary pads and tampons. These disposable options, promoted by major vendors such as Johnson and Johnson and Procter and Gamble , have a strong global presence and distribution network. In developing countries, lack of awareness and poor healthcare facilities hinder menstrual cups adoption. Small vendors in the market face intense competition, with high shipping costs being a significant barrier. These factors limit the growth of the menstrual cups market.

The Menstrual Cups market faces several challenges. End users seek convenient and easy-to-use products. Consumers look for effective menstrual cups that can be worn for extended periods. The material used in menstrual cups should be non-toxic and safe for health. Cost is a significant factor, with many consumers preferring affordable options. Competition from other menstrual products like pads and tampons adds to the market challenges. Additionally, the lack of awareness and education about menstrual cups hampers their adoption. Producers must address these challenges to gain a larger market share in the Menstrual Cups industry.

Segment Overview

This menstrual cups market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Reusable menstrual cups

1.2 Disposable menstrual cups Distribution Channel 2.1 Retail

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Reusable menstrual cups- The Menstrual Cups Market has experienced steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly menstrual products. These reusable cups offer several benefits, including leak-free use, comfort, and cost savings. Major players in the industry include Diva International, Lunette, and The Keeper. Market expansion is driven by rising disposable income, urbanization, and changing societal norms regarding menstruation.

Research Analysis

The Menstrual Cups Market encompasses the production and distribution of reusable menstrual products, primarily menstrual cups, made from medical-grade silicone, thermoplastic elastomer, and natural rubber. These cups are designed to collect menstrual fluid during menstruation, offering an alternative to disposable products such as tampons, sanitary pads, and disposable menstrual cups. Traditional menstrual hygiene practices, including the use of bells and bowls, have been largely replaced by these modern, sustainable options. However, concerns regarding potential leaks and the need for proper cleaning and sterilization persist. The market for menstrual cups is growing due to increasing government awareness campaigns and the shift towards sustainable menstrual practices. Despite this, the market still faces challenges related to plastic waste, chemicals, fibers, dyes, and hormone therapy. Pharmacies and online retailers remain key distribution channels for menstrual cups. Endometriosis, a common gynecological condition, also influences the demand for menstrual cups as they can be more comfortable for some women during their menstrual cycle.

Market Research Overview

The Menstrual Cups Market refers to the global industry dedicated to producing and supplying menstrual cups as an alternative to traditional sanitary products. These reusable cups are designed to collect menstrual fluid instead of absorbing it like tampons or pads. Made of medical-grade silicone or rubber, menstrual cups are known for their longevity, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly nature. The market for menstrual cups is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness of women's health and the environment. Additionally, the convenience and comfort offered by menstrual cups have made them a popular choice among consumers. The market caters to various demographics, including women of all ages and those with heavy menstrual cycles. The demand for menstrual cups is also driven by their ability to be used for various purposes, such as collecting urine during camping trips or swimming. The market is segmented based on materials, capacities, and geographies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Reusable Menstrual Cups



Disposable Menstrual Cups

Distribution Channel

Retail



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

