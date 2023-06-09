Menstrual Cups Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing Number of Product Launches Drives Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The menstrual cups market is estimated to grow by USD 425.44 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups), distribution channel (retail and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the reusable menstrual cups segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Key vendors adopting strategies such as increasing awareness of reusable menstrual products, new product launches, and strong marketing to increase the sales of menstrual cups will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of menstrual cups for menstrual management in developed countries has led market vendors to introduce new reusable menstrual cups. The increasing number of product launches is a major factor driving the global menstrual cup market growth. Manufacturers dedicate their efforts towards developing technologically advanced and innovative menstrual cups, which feature novel designs and functionalities. Also, they launch new products to diversify their product offerings and increase their sales. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Menstrual Cups Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, Mooncup Ltd., Ruby Cup, Saalt, Sckoon Inc.Â, The Flex Co., and THE KEEPER Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (Reusable menstrual cups and Disposable menstrual cups), Distribution Channel (Retail and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Reusable menstrual cups and Disposable menstrual cups), Distribution Channel (Retail and Online), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Menstrual cups market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, Mooncup Ltd., Ruby Cup, Saalt, Sckoon Inc., The Flex Co., and THE KEEPER Inc.

Menstrual Cups Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The demand for menstrual cups is increasing globally as they are an effective solution for women to maintain personal hygiene during menstruation.

Market vendors employ various strategies to expand their market presence, one of which is adopting merger and acquisition (M&A) strategies to bolster their global presence.

Such strategies for product development and commercialization provide vendors with several benefits, including cost containment, product line extension, and increased geographical reach.

Hence, such trends drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The strong presence of substitute products is a significant challenge hindering the global menstrual cups market growth.

The presence of strong substitute products, such as sanitary pads, cotton cloth rags, period panties, and tampons hampers market growth.

Furthermore, the preference for menstrual health management products is based on personal choice, economic status, cultural acceptability, and the availability of products.

Moreover, the market has a few small vendors with a limited global presence and this lack of large vendors, which have an established global presence, is expected to continue to threaten market growth during the forecast period.

The menstrual cups market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Menstrual Cups Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the menstrual cups market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the menstrual cups market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the menstrual cups market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of menstrual cups market vendors

The organic sanitary napkins market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,033.14 million. This organic sanitary napkins market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (organic menstrual pads and organic pantyliners), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The healthy alternative for conventional sanitary napkins is notably driving the market growth.

The organic and natural feminine care market size is projected to increase by USD 1,095.47 million, and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017, the size of the market was valued at USD 2,159.64 million. This organic and natural feminine care market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing rate of cervical cancer is a key trend shaping the market growth.

Menstrual Cups Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 425.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, Mooncup Ltd., Ruby Cup, Saalt, Sckoon Inc.Â , The Flex Co., and THE KEEPER Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

