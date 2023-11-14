Menstrual Cups Market size to increase by USD 425.44 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The menstrual cups market size is expected to grow by USD 425.44 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of  15.18% during the forecast period. The increasing number of product launches is notably driving the menstrual cups market. However, factors such as the strong presence of substitute products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (Reusable menstrual cups and Disposable menstrual cups), distribution channel (Retail and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Menstrual Cups Market
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the reusable menstrual cups segment will be significant during the forecast period. The reusable menstrual cups segment holds the largest market share in the industry. Several factors contribute to this, including the growing awareness of reusable menstrual products, the introduction of new products, and the effective marketing strategies employed by key vendors. Moreover, the increasing adoption of menstrual cups for menstrual management in developed nations has prompted market vendors to introduce innovative reusable menstrual cup products. The launch of these offerings by prominent vendors will not only expand the range of available options for users but also contribute to the continued expansion of this segment.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America is estimated to account for 48% of market growth by 2027. The menstrual cups market in North America is poised for growth in the forthcoming forecast period. Several key factors contribute to this positive outlook, including the increasing awareness of menstrual hygiene, the significant presence of major players in the region, the introduction of new products, and the heightened utilization of digital marketing strategies by key vendors. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure among the population further bolsters the market's expansion in North America. Furthermore, various other factors, such as the steady influx of new product launches, the growing preference for menstrual cups over traditional sanitary pads, and the wider availability of a diverse range of products, are all anticipated to fuel the growth of the menstrual cups market in North America during the forecast period.

The menstrual cups market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, Mooncup Ltd., Ruby Cup, Saalt, Sckoon Inc.Â, The Flex Co., and THE KEEPER Inc.

