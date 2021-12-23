Menstrual Cups Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2025: By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025 | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc., and The Flex Co. among others.

10+ – Including Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc., and The Flex Co. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Product (reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups) and Distribution channel (retail and online)

Product (reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups) and Distribution channel (retail and online) Geographies: Asia, Europe ( Germany , France , and UK), North America (US and Canada ), and ROW

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Menstrual Cups Market Share in Personal Products Industry is expected to increase by USD 366.30 million from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 5%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 48% among the other regions. US and Canada are the key markets for menstrual cups. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The menstrual cups market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Anigan Inc.- The company offers menstrual cups made of medical grade silicone with SGS / Intertek / ISO Certification under the brand name EvaCup.

Diva International Inc.- The company offers different models of menstrual cups including Model 0 (for ages 18 and under), Model 1 (for ages 19-30 with medium flow), and Model 2 (age 30+ and/or heavy flow).

EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS- The company offers a flexible cup made of high quality silicone used as hygiene product under the brand name V Cup.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The menstrual cups market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for menstrual cups in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Factors such as the rising awareness regarding menstrual hygiene, the strong presence of large players, new product launches, the increasing number of digital marketing strategies by key vendors, and the rising healthcare expenditure of people will facilitate the menstrual cups market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Menstrual Cups Market Driver:

Increasing number of product launches:

One of the key factors driving growth in the menstrual cups market is the increasing number of product launches. Vendors are focusing on developing technologically advanced and innovative menstrual cups with innovative designs and features. They are launching new products, which can help them in expanding their product portfolios and increasing their sales. Most of the prominent vendors are focusing on launching innovative, high-quality products to attract consumers and thereby enhancing their customer base across the globe. With the increasing number of product launches, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Menstrual Cups Market Trend:

Business strategies:

The business strategies is another factor supporting the menstrual cups market share growth. Menstrual cups help in maintaining personal hygiene during menstruation, and the demand for such products is increasing globally. Vendors in the market are adopting different strategies to increase their market presence. Vendors in the market are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to strengthen their global presence. The rapid adoption of digital marketing strategies has accelerated the adoption rate of women's hygiene products among end-users. Digital marketing strategies have helped vendors accelerate the sale of their products and improve the penetration of menstrual cups in developing countries. There has been an improvement in the penetration of menstrual cups due to the rapid adoption of digital marketing strategies by vendors. The adoption of such strategies by vendors will increase their sales revenue, which will subsequently drive the growth of the global menstrual cups market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The feminine hygiene products market value is projected to grow by $ 8.69 bn at a CAGR of 4.82% during 2021-2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The organic and natural feminine care market has the potential to grow by USD 770.61 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Menstrual Cups Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 366.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc. , and The Flex Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio