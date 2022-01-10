Menstrual Cups Market to Grow by USD 366.30 Mn | Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

The increasing number of product launches is one of the key factors driving the growth of the menstrual cups market. Vendors focus on developing technologically advanced and innovative menstrual cups with innovative designs and features. They are launching new products that can help them expand their product portfolios and increase their sales. Prominent vendors are focusing on launching innovative, high-quality products to attract consumers and thereby enhancing their customer base across the world. With the rising number of product launches, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The strong presence of substitute products will be a major challenge for the menstrual cups market during the forecast period. Many women prefer sanitary pads and tampons for the management of menstruation hygiene. The market for sanitary pads is led by vendors such as Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble (P&G). These companies have the highest market shares, with well-known brands such as Whisper and Stayfree. These vendors have a strong global presence and have established their brands in the menstrual health industry. This can be attributed to the strong marketing and promotion activities of these vendors. These factors limit the penetration of menstrual cups in the global menstrual health market.

Top 3 Menstrual Cups Market Players

Anigan Inc. - The company offers menstrual cups made of medical grade silicone with SGS / Intertek / ISO Certification.

Diva International Inc. - The company offers different models of menstrual cups, including Model 0 (for ages 18 and under), Model 1 (for ages 19-30 with medium flow), and Model 2 (age 30+ and/or heavy flow).

EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS - The company offers a flexible cup made of high-quality silicone used as hygiene product.

LOON LAB INC. - The company offers a menstrual cup that works as a health indicator as it automatically measures menstruation volume, color, cycle, and body temperature and tracks menstruation information.

Lune Group Oy Ltd. - The company offers menstrual cups that are very convenient to use and available at a reasonable price.

Menstrual Cups Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Reusable Menstrual Cups



Disposable Menstrual Cups

The menstrual cups market share growth by the reusable menstrual cups segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness of reusable menstrual products, new product launches, and strong marketing strategies will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

Retail



Online

The retail segment constituted the largest segment in 2020. Retail stores allow consumers to see products and assess the quality while also allowing them to get the required product information from retailers.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Menstrual Cups Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 366.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc., and The Flex Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

