Mensura Advises Advanced Marine Preservation, LLC in its Sale to Armada Parent, Inc.

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mensura Capital, LLC ("Mensura") today announced that it advised Advanced Marine Preservation, LLC ("AMP or the "Company") in its sale to Armada Parent, Inc. ("Armada"), a portfolio company of global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Stellex Capital Management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AMP provides critical preservation services through large prime contractors, primarily to the U.S. Navy in maintaining its small surface war ships, as the nation seeks to meet increasing pressures to assure the Nation's defense readiness in a growingly challenging world.

Armada has multiple subsidiaries providing maritime and industrial services.

Mensura provides complete sell-side M&A investment banking services to middle market companies across the industrial and governmental supply chains directly tied to or related to maritime activities (commercial and defense, including cross-over to aerospace and technologies).

Mensura was founded in 2007 to fill the M&A needs of private middle market business owners not addressed in today's marketplace. Mensura adheres to a philosophy "measured risk" (Latin: Mensura Sortis), better assuring that value is achieved, while reducing transactional risks through tightly managed and coordinated processes. From planning to close, Mensura provides hands-on management of all aspects of a transaction with a constant focus on the goals of its clients.

Sheppard Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel to AMP. DLA Piper provided legal counsel to the buyer.

Securities transactions are made through Mensura Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.mensuracapital.com.

