Mensura Advises Metal Trades in its Sale to Keel, a newly formed platform of Arlington Capital

News provided by

Mensura Capital

29 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mensura Capital, LLC ("Mensura") announced today that it advised Metal Trades, Inc. ("Metal Trades" or the "Company") in its sale to Keel Holdings, LLC ("Keel"), a newly formed platform of Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington Capital").

Metal Trades (South Carolina) was founded in 1962 by J.E. Corbin and was most recently owned and operated by Rusty Corbin. The Company is a metal fabrication and ship repair services operation, primarily serving the U.S. Navy, as well as the U.S. Army and commercial customers. With newly constructed facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, a strong employee base, and a strategic location with deep-water access, Metal Trades is well-equipped to supply its primary customers, General Dynamics Electric Boat ("GDEB") and HII's Newport News Shipbuilding ("NNS") – builders of the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered fleet.

GDEB and NNS partner in building the U.S. Navy's nuclear powered submarine fleet. NNS is the sole builder of the Navy's nuclear powered aircraft carriers. Currently, submarines under construction include (a) the Virginia class nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarines (SSNs); and (b) the Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), replacing the Ohio class. Currently, aircraft carriers under construction include the Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Keel was formed by Arlington Capital by the combination of recently acquired portfolio companies, including Pegasus Steel, Merrill Technology Group and Metal Trades. Keel's business purpose is to be a premier supplier of fabricated structures for the highest priority programs for the national defense and each company is complementary as Keel seeks to make a substantial contribution to resolving the daunting supply chain issues in our defense industries, particularly the nuclear navy, which is simultaneously realizing generational demand.

Mensura is an investment bank dedicated to maritime industries and the extended supply chain, providing complete strategic M&A sell-side representation. Mensura is singular in its client-focused and strategic approach, deploying expertise and skill in designing and implementing processes with a high rate of success ushering in both transformational opportunities and wealth for its clients. Mensura adheres to a philosophy "measured risk" (Latin: Mensura Sortis), better assuring that value is achieved, while reducing transactional risks through tightly managed and coordinated processes. Mensura is entirely distinguished from the broad, commodity-like market approach dominating the investment banking industry. Mensura also operates in other markets, increasingly including the broader aerospace and defense space.

Sheppard Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel to Metal Trades (Seller). DLA Piper provided legal counsel to Arlington Capital and Keel (Buyer).

Securities transactions are made through Mensura Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.mensuracapital.com.

Business Inquiries
Alex Graham ([email protected])

Media Contacts
Prosek Partners ([email protected])

SOURCE Mensura Capital

