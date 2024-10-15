Mensura Advises Pinnacle Central Company, Inc. in its sale of a majority stake to Source Capital, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mensura Capital, LLC ("Mensura") today announced that it advised Pinnacle Central Company, Inc. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") on its equity investment from Source Capital, LLC ("Source Capital"). Existing management will maintain an equity interest in and continue to operate the Company. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Pinnacle (est. 1999) is a provider of surface preparation equipment sales and rental services to maritime and general industrial end markets. The Company has a strong position in a large and growing sector of the maritime market, U.S. Navy ("USN" or "Navy") services. From its Florida offices in Jacksonville (headquarters) and Polk City, Pinnacle focuses primarily on its Florida home market, while reaching into Alabama, Georgia, and other states in select opportunities.

Now part of Source Capital's family of companies, Pinnacle joins Rapid Prep, LLC ("Rapid Prep"), a 2023 acquisition coming out of a select Mensura process, where Source Capital was chosen due its industry expertise, growth capital to deploy, and success in achieving transformative growth. Pinnacle and Rapid Prep are complementary in their offerings, business models, and geographies, empowering each to scale quicker and more powerfully together than separately. Each company will maintain their own markets and brands, yet together their breadth includes FL, GA (Kings Bay), AL (Mobile), the Mid-Atlantic, and West Coast Navy and industrial centers.

Source Capital is an Atlanta, GA based private investment firm that provides flexible equity and debt capital to middle market companies. The firm has a value-added investing approach that brings (i) patient capital focused on long-term value creation; (ii) collaborative partnerships with management teams and founders; and (iii) strategic and operational resources to its portfolio companies. Source Capital's investment strategy targets healthy growing companies seeking a hands-on, growth-oriented partner

Mensura is an investment bank serving maritime and related industries across extended commercial and governmental supply chains. Mensura employs a complete M&A management model that puts its clients on equal or better professional footing with institutional market participants in entrepreneurial-focused, tailored, controlled, and exclusive processes, pairing clients with buyers and investors with the greatest probability of achieving its clients' current and future value objectives. Mensura designs and implements strategic M&A processes, realizing a near-perfect rate of success ushering in transformational wealth for its clients. Mensura's name is derived from an approach to life of "measured risk" (Latin: Mensura Sortis), better assuring that value is achieved, while reducing transactional risks through tightly managed and coordinated processes.

Recognition and thanks are given to transactional leaders, including Pinnacle's Steve Archibald (founder) and Cameron Porter (President); Source Capital's Ryan Berg (Principal); and Mensura's Brandon Rice (Partner).

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP (Partners: Rhys Wilson and Matt Armstrong) provided legal counsel to Pinnacle. King & Spalding LLP (Partners: Justin King and Will Jordan) provided legal counsel to Source Capital.

