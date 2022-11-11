Menswear Market to grow by USD 222.72 Billion, Growth Momentum of 6.93% CAGR by 2026 - Technavio

Nov 11, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global menswear market is expected to grow by USD 222.72 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing number of promotional activities. In addition, the rising demand for organic menswear is anticipated to boost the growth of the Menswear Market. 42% of the growth originates from APAC. Request a Free Sample Report.
Parent market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global menswear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the textiles, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, luxury goods, and rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.
Technavio calculates the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, clothing, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods. Growth in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market will be driven by the following factors:
- Rising working men population
- Demand for eco-friendly products
- Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
- High influence of celebrity endorsement on customer purchase decision
- Increased preference for personalization and customization of products
Menswear Market: Vendor Landscape
The global menswear market is fragmented due to multiple established vendors. The key vendors in the market compete in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies adopt various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Several global vendors are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. The competition among key vendors will result in innovations in menswear products. Vendors with large market shares and high brand equity are termed, dominant players. Market competitors use different marketing strategies that play a vital role in increasing the sales of their products.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.
Menswear Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Top wear - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Bottom wear - size and forecast 2021-2026
- CJS - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Accessories and others - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Intimate and sleepwear - size and forecast 2021-2026
Menswear Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Menswear Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
|
Menswear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$222.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.11
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Top wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Top wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 CJS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on CJS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on CJS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on CJS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on CJS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Accessories and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Accessories and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Intimate and sleep wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Intimate and sleep wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB
- Exhibit 115: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview
- Exhibit 116: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key news
- Exhibit 118: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus
- 11.4 Industria de Diseno Textil SA
- Exhibit 120: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Segment focus
- 11.5 Kering SA
- Exhibit 124: Kering SA - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Kering SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Kering SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Kering SA - Segment focus
- 11.6 Levi Strauss and Co
- Exhibit 128: Levi Strauss and Co - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Levi Strauss and Co - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Levi Strauss and Co - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Levi Strauss and Co - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Levi Strauss and Co - Segment focus
- 11.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Exhibit 133: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 134: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 136: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- 11.8 Nike Inc
- Exhibit 138: Nike Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Nike Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Nike Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Nike Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Nike Inc - Segment focus
- 11.9 PVH Corp.
- Exhibit 143: PVH Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: PVH Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: PVH Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: PVH Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 The Gap Inc.
- Exhibit 151: The Gap Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: The Gap Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: The Gap Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 VF Corp.
- Exhibit 156: VF Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: VF Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: VF Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 159: VF Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: VF Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 166: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations
