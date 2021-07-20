Mental Canvas Launches Global $100K Challenge to Reimagine Drawing

"Mental Canvas pushes the boundaries of drawing, bringing an element of exploration and storytelling that's just not possible with pen and paper," said Michael Cowan, Senior Director of Microsoft Surface Product Marketing Management. "This is a great example of hardware and software coming together to harness pen and touch to help creatives bring their ideas to life in a more natural and personal way."

The Challenge runs from July 14, 2021 to Oct 11, 2021 and spans five categories: Architecture and Places, Education, Comics, Napkin Sketches, and Storytelling. Learn more at www.mentalcanvas.com/challenge .

Availability and requirements

Download the Mental Canvas Draw app on Windows Store and App Store.

About Mental Canvas

Mental Canvas, Inc . is a software technology company whose mission is to enhance visual communication by elevating the medium of drawing -- its conception, creation and consumption. From advertisements to conceptual sketches to movie storyboards, people use Mental Canvas to explore ideas, communicate concepts, design products and tell stories. Mental Canvas' spatial drawings are a rich new interactive media type, which can be consumed across all web-enabled devices. Mental Canvas is backed by EQT Ventures, HearstLab, M12 - Microsoft's Venture Fund, SVB Financial Group and, in 2018, was the winner of M12's inaugural, international Female Founders Competition.

