Mental Health Acquisition of eMindful Accelerates Wondr Health's Breadth, Innovation And Scale

DALLAS and ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, the leading provider of evidence-based mindfulness programs for everyday moments and chronic conditions, today announced its acquisition by Wondr Health, a digital behavioral change company focused on weight management and preventing chronic disease within the employer-sponsored space.

This partnership builds on the clinical expertise and outcomes of the Wondr and eMindful offerings, creating a unique combination that addresses a broad reach of healthcare cost drivers – obesity, mental health, sleep, muscular skeletal, addictive behaviors, and more.

"Mindfulness is one of the most effective tools of behavior change," said Rob Butler, CEO of Wondr Health. "With eMindful, we've added the most sophisticated and proven application of mindfulness we could find anywhere in the market. This acquisition amplifies our position as the 'digital behavior change powerhouse' to drive the best outcomes and ROI for our clients across a broad set of chronic conditions."

The new entity combines 28+ years of data-driven insights and consistent outcomes to bring employers and payors an enhanced offering inclusive of personalized digital solutions for their employees and members to address the full continuum of mind and body wellbeing.

"Mental health and obesity affect every chronic condition," said Mary Pigatti, CEO of eMindful. "By uniting with Wondr and leveraging our evidence-based approaches, our shared mission and client-centric approach can truly solve employers' and health plans' most pressing matters in the post-pandemic era."

eMindful will continue to operate under the eMindful name and will now be part of the Wondr Health family of brands. eMindful's management team will remain in place and the combined company will operate out of dual headquarters in Dallas, TX, and Orlando, FL.

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health™ (formerly Naturally Slim) is a digital behavioral change program leveraging behavioral science to reduce risk factors of obesity, prevent chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, help enhance employee productivity and engagement, decrease claims costs, and improve overall physical and mental wellbeing. Learn more at wondrhealth.com.

About eMindful

eMindful™ provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions and delivers measurable results by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions. For more information, visit eMindful.com.

