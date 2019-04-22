Mental Health America Announces Partnership with Total Brain to Enhance Mental Health and Fitness of its Constituents

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental Health America (MHA), the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness, and Total Brain, a mental health and fitness platform powered by the world's largest standardized neuroscientific database, have announced a partnership to offer a free trial to the organization's constituents.

The 7.7 million people that visit MHA's website each year will have the opportunity to experience Total Brain through a free trial starting April 22. Total Brain measures the 12 brain capacities that define mental health, screens for the risk of common mental health conditions, creates self-awareness and engages individuals in mental fitness programs that maximize their mental health. At the end of the free trial, MHA users will have the option to continue using the Total Brain platform for a monthly fee.

"By offering Total Brain to our valued audience, we will provide individuals seeking help the opportunity to assess, screen and train brain capacities as they work to improve their mental health," said Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO, at MHA. "We're thrilled to offer our users a variety of resources including Total Brain, so they'll have a better understanding of how their brains function, with paths to become mentally stronger."

With just 15 minutes of mental fitness training a day, individuals can improve their self-awareness and brain performance. By confidentially monitoring and improving a person's mental health, Total Brain can help improve their productivity and decrease stress.

"We're honored to be partnering with MHA whose mission of promoting mental health as a critical part of overall wellness closely aligns with Total Brain's position that mental health can be measured, improved and managed like our physical health." said Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain. "By taking a confidential, clinically-validated assessment, users will better understand their brain capacities and know if they are at-risk for common mental conditions."

About Total Brain:

Total Brain is based in San Francisco, U.S. and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and fitness platform powered by the largest standardized brain database and has over 600,000 registered users. Its SaaS platform helps people scientifically measure and optimize their brain capacities while managing the risk of common mental conditions. Benefits for employers and payers across the United States include productivity improvement and healthcare cost reduction. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Mental Health America:

Mental Health America (MHA) - founded in 1909 - is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans. Our work is driven by our commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need it; with recovery as the goal.

