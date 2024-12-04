Mental Health America Honors State Legislators as 2024 Mental Health and Substance Use Champions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental Health America (MHA) today recognized seven lawmakers as 2024 State Legislative Champions at its winter Regional Policy Council (RPC) summit in New Orleans. Established in 2009, the RPC comprises MHA policy experts and affiliate leaders from across the country who advocate on behalf of those living with mental health and substance use conditions.

MHA applauds the following State Legislative Champions:

Louisiana Rep. Larry Selders for his leadership on the Health and Welfare Committee and consistent support of behavioral health services.

for his leadership on the Health and Welfare Committee and consistent support of behavioral health services. Louisiana Sen. Beth Mizell for her work to secure funding for maternal mental health programming and school-based behavioral health services, and for her attention to the needs of rural residents.

for her work to secure funding for maternal mental health programming and school-based behavioral health services, and for her attention to the needs of rural residents. Pennsylvania Sen. Vincent Hughes for supporting mental health awareness through his podcast, combating the criminalization of homelessness, and sponsoring SB 51 to codify health insurance coverage protections.

for supporting mental health awareness through his podcast, combating the criminalization of homelessness, and sponsoring SB 51 to codify health insurance coverage protections. Pennsylvania Rep. Eric Nelson for his consistent collaboration and support of Pennsylvania's providers, and for advancing mental health-focused legislation.

for his consistent collaboration and support of providers, and for advancing mental health-focused legislation. Illinois Sen. Robert Peters for his work to enact the Healthcare Protection Act, which will reform predatory health insurance practices and protect patients.

for his work to enact the Healthcare Protection Act, which will reform predatory health insurance practices and protect patients. Illinois Rep. Anna Moeller for her work on House Bill 0002, amending the Substance Use Disorder Act to pilot overdose prevention sites, and for her work limiting step therapy.

for her work on House Bill 0002, amending the Substance Use Disorder Act to pilot overdose prevention sites, and for her work limiting step therapy. Mississippi Rep. Sam Creekmore for his leadership to pass HB 1222, which funds mental health training for Mississippi's law enforcement.

"In this time of expected policy changes, we salute these champions for their ongoing strong support of state initiatives expanding and protecting access to coverage, providing education, and meeting the needs of people with mental health and substance use conditions," said Debbie Plotnick, Executive Vice President for State and Federal Advocacy at MHA.

At today's RPC meeting, which had a theme of "Ripples from the Rain: Trauma Visible and Invisible," Utah State Rep. Steve Eliason, a past MHA Legislative Champion, also discussed his state's youth suicide prevention efforts, initiatives for combatting homelessness, and the establishment of the first-in-the-nation office of artificial intelligence, including oversight of AI-powered mental health apps.

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America is the nation's leading community-driven nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being, resilience, recovery, and closing the mental health equity gap. Mental Health America's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of whole person health, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services and supports for those who need them. Learn more at MHAnational.org.

