Mental Health App WhiteFlag Joins Kevin O'Leary-Backed StartEngine to Secure Funding

The app is gaining momentum with $2.5 million raised to date, high-profile celebrity partnerships and surging user growth to advance the way we address mental health challenges 

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFlag, a mental health app designed for individuals seeking 24/7 peer-to-peer support and connection, today announced the launch of its 90-day fundraising campaign through Kevin O'Leary-backed StartEngine, a renowned crowdsourcing platform. Through this initiative, WhiteFlag aims to further expand its growing user base and accelerate app development to support individuals on their mental health journeys.

WhiteFlag StartEngine QR Code

Established in 2020 by four Myrtle Beach, South Carolina natives, WhiteFlag has gained attention for destigmatizing mental health and fostering authentic connections. While other health and well-being apps require trained professionals, WhiteFlag prioritizes genuine interactions, support and comradery with real people experiencing similar challenges.

Funding Will Further Empower WhiteFlag Users 

Funding received from StartEngine will play a crucial role in improving WhiteFlag's app features and abilities. Dedicated to offering a user-friendly, comprehensive platform, the company will use these funds to create group support chats, resource guides promoting mental health and wellness assistance and scale the growing user base in the U.S. and beyond.

"Having dedicated over a decade to the practice of medicine, my journey has always been driven by a profound desire to serve others. I'm committed to continuing my support of WhiteFlag's growth and breaking down the stigma behind seeking help," said WhiteFlag Chief Impact Officer, family medicine practitioner and investor Dr. Roshni Patel, MD. "With the StartEngine campaign, other investors, healthcare professionals and advocates now have the chance to get behind a mission-driven company that is reshaping mental health conversations."

Company Momentum 

The company has raised $2.5 million from private investors since its inception and experienced a 10x growth in active app users, amassing over 60,000 downloads in just three months, totaling more than 105,000 downloads and over a million messages of support to date.

An instrumental factor in WhiteFlag's rapid momentum stems from its high-profile collaborations with figures such as NFL Denver Broncos player and newly appointed Chief Advocacy Officer Justin Simmons, Chief of Veteran Affairs and Host of Discover's Survive the Raft Nate Boyer, Miss USA 2022 Morgan Romano and top influencers including Tiffany Jenkins, Ollie Rose and emergency physician Dr. J Mack Slaughter, who are all championing the company's distinct approach to mental health.

"There's so much going on in our society that it takes a mental toll, whether people are willing to admit it or not," said Simmons. "To connect the bridge between those that have seen the light at the end of the tunnel and those who are feeling like there's no way out is what WhiteFlag does best. They're presenting the opportunity for others to help, without worry of being judged or ridiculed."

Leadership Team

WhiteFlag is backed by a seasoned leadership team with extensive psychology and counseling expertise. Examples include:

  • Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jessica LoPresti: As an assistant professor at Suffolk University in Boston, Dr. LoPresti has conducted extensive research on racism's impact on mental health and barriers to mental health care, while also running a clinical practice addressing various psychological struggles.
  • Chief Impact Officer Dr. Roshni Patel: With over 15 years in medicine and serving as the value-based care medical director for NC Health System, Dr. Patel's family medicine practice prioritizes mental health across all ages.
  • CEO Jonny McCoy: McCoy is a successful entrepreneur, civil rights attorney, philanthropist, trauma survivor and mental health advocate.

"My experience with support groups in a treatment facility taught me the power of connecting with those who understand, creating a safe space for healing. WhiteFlag was born from my desire to offer that same connection to others," said McCoy. "We're different from other apps –the connections are genuine, and the advice isn't scripted. WhiteFlag is truly fostering a community of authenticity."

For those looking to join a movement that empowers mental health discussions, StartEngine provides a community of registered investors who can contribute and rally behind WhiteFlag's mission. Visit whiteflagapp.com, download the StartEngine app or scan the QR code below to learn more.

About WhiteFlag
WhiteFlag is more than just a customized and anonymous peer support app. It stands as a mental health movement transforming the way people in pain connect, communicate and heal. Rooted in connections and empathy, WhiteFlag offers a platform for solace and support 24/7, pairing users based on shared experiences and challenges. It's a safe haven for open discussions on mental health challenges. With strong partnerships, WhiteFlag strives to expand its reach, becoming a vital resource for genuine human connection in the journey of mental health.

Media Contact: 
[email protected]

SOURCE WhiteFlag

